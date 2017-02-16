In logistics alone: hundreds of warehouses in a dozen countries; hundreds of delivery stations, a fleet of drivers (independent contractors all) in the tens or hundreds of thousands; a fleet of airplanes (and an airport I hear?); and I read an article a while back saying they were buying a big ol' container ship because why not? Oh and the drones of course, whenever they get off the ground (eh? see what I did there?)
Then you add on AWS, Kindle, the prototyped no-cash-register stores, and whatever else they've got cooking that no one knows about. This company is my best bet for "Weyland-Yutani" from the "Alien" series.
Given that the general levels of debt are approaching 2008 levels [1], is this something to
be worried about in general, or is it irrelevant? The main reason for asking is that if large
percentages of Amazon's growth can be attributed to a rise in consumer debt, then
wouldn't Amazon be disproportionally damaged by another recession and/or some sort of
debt bubble burst?
[1] http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/16/pf/americans-more-debt-in-20...
I don't think this is specific to Amazon. As a whole, Americans seem to be too lax about taking on consumer debt.
It's not quite the same thing. The majority of the blow in 2008 was from subprime mortgage lending. High levels of consumer debt are not necessarily a bad thing in general. Particularly for Amazon, you're talking about short term revolving credit. They are not financing big ticket long term payment plans like a mortgage. Thus their exposure is minimal.
And the US obsession with consumer culture has trained people that buying is good, and "ending is better than mending".
I've been a customer since the late 90s and if they don't get this fixed, I'm going to start looking for another e-tailer to use.
