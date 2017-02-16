Given that the general levels of debt are approaching 2008 levels [1], is this something to
be worried about in general, or is it irrelevant? The main reason for asking is that if large
percentages of Amazon's growth can be attributed to a rise in consumer debt, then
wouldn't Amazon be disproportionally damaged by another recession and/or some sort of
debt bubble burst?
[1] http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/16/pf/americans-more-debt-in-20...
I don't think this is specific to Amazon. As a whole, Americans seem to be too lax about taking on consumer debt.
And the US obsession with consumer culture has trained people that buying is good, and "ending is better than mending".
I've been a customer since the late 90s and if they don't get this fixed, I'm going to start looking for another e-tailer to use.
