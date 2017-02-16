Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon, the world’s most remarkable firm, is just getting started (economist.com)
I've said before on hackernews, but people never seem to grasp the scope of Amazon. They aren't an e-commerce website anymore; that's just the tip of the iceberg. Bias: I spent a good five years there.

In logistics alone: hundreds of warehouses in a dozen countries; hundreds of delivery stations, a fleet of drivers (independent contractors all) in the tens or hundreds of thousands; a fleet of airplanes (and an airport I hear?); and I read an article a while back saying they were buying a big ol' container ship because why not? Oh and the drones of course, whenever they get off the ground (eh? see what I did there?)

Then you add on AWS, Kindle, the prototyped no-cash-register stores, and whatever else they've got cooking that no one knows about. This company is my best bet for "Weyland-Yutani" from the "Alien" series.

I know this problem isn't unique to Amazon, but what are people's thoughts on the potentially unsustainble levels of e-commerce. I know plenty of people who are in serious debt (primarily student and credit card) and still blow tons of money on Amazon.

Given that the general levels of debt are approaching 2008 levels [1], is this something to be worried about in general, or is it irrelevant? The main reason for asking is that if large percentages of Amazon's growth can be attributed to a rise in consumer debt, then wouldn't Amazon be disproportionally damaged by another recession and/or some sort of debt bubble burst?

[1] http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/16/pf/americans-more-debt-in-20...

> I know plenty of people who are in serious debt (primarily student and credit card) and still blow tons of money on Amazon.

I don't think this is specific to Amazon. As a whole, Americans seem to be too lax about taking on consumer debt.

Because some believe this country won't last the next 10 years

>the main reason for asking is that if large percentages of Amazon's growth can be attributed to a rise in consumer debt, then wouldn't Amazon be disproportionally damaged by another recession and/or some sort of debt bubble burst?

It's not quite the same thing. The majority of the blow in 2008 was from subprime mortgage lending. High levels of consumer debt are not necessarily a bad thing in general. Particularly for Amazon, you're talking about short term revolving credit. They are not financing big ticket long term payment plans like a mortgage. Thus their exposure is minimal.

Ease of use means a lot.

And the US obsession with consumer culture has trained people that buying is good, and "ending is better than mending".

Amazon needs to solve the counterfeit goods and scammer seller problems it has. I reported a scammer on Wednesday and in the span of time I was in the chat with them, 3 more scammers appeared for that same SKU.

I've been a customer since the late 90s and if they don't get this fixed, I'm going to start looking for another e-tailer to use.

At their scale, I wonder what would be involved?

Let companies claim an SKU via a verification process, maybe? Let me pick whether I buy from the "owner" of that SKU - never commingled stock - or if I want to take a chance on the commingled unverified vendors.

Not that AliExpress is much better with counterfeit, but it is the "fresh" contender to the West. There might be a movement away from Amazon's core business as AliExpress / Ali* expand here.

I doubt it... most of the counterfeit junk on Amazon is just Ali products and sellers leaking over.

