Competition Is for Losers with Peter Thiel (How to Start a Startup 2014: 5)
10 points by
by
allenleein
2 hours ago
hive_mind
2 minutes ago
Could someone please clarify what the ": 5" in "2014: 5" means? Thanks.
ouid
10 minutes ago
here's the transcript, for those of you that read faster than peter thiel talks
https://genius.com/Peter-thiel-lecture-5-business-strategy-a...
