Ask HN: Help us select talks for a programming conference
I'm organising a tech conference about programming languages in Paris this summer [1]. We just started « community voting », a process which aims to give a voice to potential attendees so they can help us decide what should be featured at the conference. It's a way to bridge the communication gap with the audience and to provide the content that in a better way matches the audience interests.

Would you be willing to help us select the best presentations ? The list of talks is here: https://eventil.com/events/polyconf-17/voting

[1]: https://polyconf.com/






