|Ask HN: Help us select talks for a programming conference
1 point by zaiste 1 minute ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm organising a tech conference about programming languages in Paris this summer [1]. We just started « community voting », a process which aims to give a voice to potential attendees so they can help us decide what should be featured at the conference. It's a way to bridge the communication gap with the audience and to provide the content that in a better way matches the audience interests.
Would you be willing to help us select the best presentations ? The list of talks is here:
https://eventil.com/events/polyconf-17/voting
[1]: https://polyconf.com/
