Why are browsers so slow?
ilyabirman.net
paulpauper
21 minutes ago
teslacar
9 minutes ago
Too many scripts and plugins. A typical website has hundreds of pages worth of JavaScript that must be rendered
PaulHoule
19 minutes ago
You're using a mac. That's your problem right there. Think different!
