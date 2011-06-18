1. Pesticides are bad.
2. Pesticides are bad.
3-8. Pesticides are bad.
9. Oh and they don't even do anything.
The final section is based on misrepresentation of sources. For example, first source they cite[1] does, in fact, state in the abstract that:
Despite a clear increase in pesticide use, crop losses
have not significantly decreased during the last 40 years.
However, pesticide use has enabled farmers to modify
production systems and to increase crop productivity without
sustaining the higher losses likely to occur from an
increased susceptibility to the damaging effect of pests.
The concept of integrated pest/crop management includes a
threshold concept for the application of pest control
measures and reduction in the amount/frequency of pesticides
applied to an economically and ecologically acceptable
level. Often minor crop losses are economically acceptable;
however, an increase in crop productivity without adequate
crop protection does not make sense, because an increase in
attainable yields is often associated with an increased
vulnerability to damage inflicted by pests.
This is crap. If you want to see less pesticide use, do some actual science to prove your point; don't resort to polemical nonsense.
1: https://documents-dds-ny.un.org/doc/UNDOC/GEN/G17/017/85/PDF...
2: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/journal-of-agricultu...
I agree with everything you said, except maybe this. Polemical nonsense can be more effective than science if you are trying to alter policy or public opinion. If that weren't true, global warming wouldn't be controversial.
In the tropics this means cutting down more rainforests, affecting not only emissions but wildlife.
The scientific and technological solution is disease and pest resistant GM crops.
Our farming is currently focused on monoculture: only one kind of crop on a large field. Mainly because its efficient in maintenance and picking because it makes all kinds of mechanization possible.
But monoculture is not good for the soil and bad for health of the crop. Therefore pesticides and fertilizers are needed.
An alternative could be multiculture. Like for example http://jinjaritual.com/syntropic-farming/
A very divers pallet of fruits and crops in the same area. The soil will only get better and the plants protect each other. Just as in the 'real nature' ;-)
The downside is losing the efficiency: getting all the different fruits and crops from the field is more labour intense. But the general maintenance will be much cheaper (no pesticides and fertilizers). And the yield will be healthier and probably more nutritious.
The other downside is more commercial: the big companies that sell mechanized stuff, pesticides and fertilizers will always educate farmers into monoculture.
But especially for more poor countries (or poor farmers !) a multiculture would be much more beneficial...
edit: https://risk-monger.blogactiv.eu/2015/11/12/the-risk-mongers...
The only other issue is that poor families would possibly have even less access to food, but if we shuffled subsidies from farmers to the poor, that would probably be enough.
Also, problem with the food full of pesticides, and virtually empty of micronutrients is that this food is not really something we should be eating anyway.
Like a lot of cheap goods available presently in the west, they often have a low monetary cost but a high social and environmental cost.
IKEA furniture has had a dubious past, for example [1] and, cheap clothing can be horrendous. [2]
Most people don't give a single thought about this stuff though, people even get abusive if you mention it, but I still like to practice what I call "deep consuming", which is investigating the origin of goods before purchasing :)
[1]https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/may/29/ikea-anc...
[2] http://truecostmovie.com/
[1] http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2011/06/18/13724926...
- Extensive rototilling / plowing / cultivation, soil disturbance: damages soil structure, increases erosion, releases carbon locked in the soil worsening global warming.
- Propane burners strapped to the back of a tractor, torching the weeds.
- Extensive use of volunteer or cheap manual labour -- look up WWOOF... true-believer volunteer "WWOOFers" make up a significant labour force at organic farms.
Finally, you will find that most organic farms are just growing green vegetables or fruits and some small scale livestock. Which is great, but frankly on a global scale what people eat the most of[but probably shouldn't] is primarily wheat, maize, rice, and casava. You won't find many organic wheat farms.
From my perspective the long term answer is to transition agriculture and foodstuffs away from annual herbaceous crops which require tillage and/or spray-down to perennial crops which over the long term build up soil structure and potentially lock carbon away rather than releasing it. For an example of research in this direction, take a look at The Land Institute's "Kernza" perennial wheat replacement: https://landinstitute.org/our-work/perennial-crops/kernza/
Agriculture is probably the biggest contributor to global climate change through the combination of deforestation, intensive hydrocarbon usage, and the damaging of soils. It is imperative we figure out a way to get it right, and the discussions of GMO or pesticides are frankly a distraction from this problem.
