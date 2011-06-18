Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
UN experts denounce ‘myth’ that pesticides are necessary to feed the world (theguardian.com)
41 points by YeGoblynQueenne 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





I'm no fan of pesticides -- far, far, from it -- but this is unadulterated ideological polemic. Reading the actual report, the argument can be summed up as:

  1. Pesticides are bad.

  2. Pesticides are bad.

  3-8. Pesticides are bad.

  9. Oh and they don't even do anything.
The first sections may be entirely true, but are not a cost/benefit analysis. I could easily believe that 200,000 die every year from pesticide toxicity. But if 100 million people are saved from starvation every year due to pesticide use, then that isn't an argument against it. You need to present both sides of an argument in order for it to be anything less then polemical.

The final section is based on misrepresentation of sources. For example, first source they cite[1] does, in fact, state in the abstract that:

  Despite a clear increase in pesticide use, crop losses 
  have not significantly decreased during the last 40 years.
And then goes on to state:

  However, pesticide use has enabled farmers to modify 
  production systems and to increase crop productivity without 
  sustaining the higher losses likely to occur from an 
  increased susceptibility to the damaging effect of pests.

  The concept of integrated pest/crop management includes a 
  threshold concept for the application of pest control 
  measures and reduction in the amount/frequency of pesticides 
  applied to an economically and ecologically acceptable 
  level. Often minor crop losses are economically acceptable; 
  however, an increase in crop productivity without adequate 
  crop protection does not make sense, because an increase in 
  attainable yields is often associated with an increased 
  vulnerability to damage inflicted by pests.
...Which is completely counter to the assertions made in the anti-pesticide article.

This is crap. If you want to see less pesticide use, do some actual science to prove your point; don't resort to polemical nonsense.

1: https://documents-dds-ny.un.org/doc/UNDOC/GEN/G17/017/85/PDF...

2: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/journal-of-agricultu...

[edit: formatting]

reply


> If you want to see less pesticide use, do some actual science to prove your point; don't resort to polemical nonsense.

I agree with everything you said, except maybe this. Polemical nonsense can be more effective than science if you are trying to alter policy or public opinion. If that weren't true, global warming wouldn't be controversial.

reply


Regardless of any real or tin-foil-hatted dangers regarding pesticides, GMO, etc, I believe that biodiversity in and decentralization of our food supply are two vectors of robustness & anti-fragility that we should embrace, as opposed to optimizing outputs for monoculture monopoly farming.

reply


Agreed, but why then are the opinion papers such as Guardian then concentrating on denouncing GMO or pesticides, and not monocultures?

reply


It's not necessary. I mean if we use organic farming methods, we could achieve the same thing except not only do they produce more emissions, but because of the lower yield of crops, organic farms require more land.

In the tropics this means cutting down more rainforests, affecting not only emissions but wildlife.

The scientific and technological solution is disease and pest resistant GM crops.

reply


The deeper problem is monoculture versus multiculture (if that is the correct word).

Our farming is currently focused on monoculture: only one kind of crop on a large field. Mainly because its efficient in maintenance and picking because it makes all kinds of mechanization possible.

But monoculture is not good for the soil and bad for health of the crop. Therefore pesticides and fertilizers are needed.

An alternative could be multiculture. Like for example http://jinjaritual.com/syntropic-farming/

A very divers pallet of fruits and crops in the same area. The soil will only get better and the plants protect each other. Just as in the 'real nature' ;-)

The downside is losing the efficiency: getting all the different fruits and crops from the field is more labour intense. But the general maintenance will be much cheaper (no pesticides and fertilizers). And the yield will be healthier and probably more nutritious.

The other downside is more commercial: the big companies that sell mechanized stuff, pesticides and fertilizers will always educate farmers into monoculture.

But especially for more poor countries (or poor farmers !) a multiculture would be much more beneficial...

reply


Not only that, but the pesticides permitted on organic crops are sometimes more harmful than synthetic pesticides.

edit: https://risk-monger.blogactiv.eu/2015/11/12/the-risk-mongers...

reply


In the developed countries food is just to cheap. I know this is controversial statement, but considering how much food is wasted daily, and how much we're overeating it's possible that not subsidizing food production, and getting rid of pesticides would be better for us all.

The only other issue is that poor families would possibly have even less access to food, but if we shuffled subsidies from farmers to the poor, that would probably be enough.

Also, problem with the food full of pesticides, and virtually empty of micronutrients is that this food is not really something we should be eating anyway.

reply


I'm glad someone said this!

Like a lot of cheap goods available presently in the west, they often have a low monetary cost but a high social and environmental cost.

IKEA furniture has had a dubious past, for example [1] and, cheap clothing can be horrendous. [2]

Most people don't give a single thought about this stuff though, people even get abusive if you mention it, but I still like to practice what I call "deep consuming", which is investigating the origin of goods before purchasing :)

[1]https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/may/29/ikea-anc... [2] http://truecostmovie.com/

reply


Do you think that in a rich capitalistic country the farmers would prefer to have less productivity? they will use all legal methods to obtain maximum profit. Since not all population will buy green/bio stuff you will not solve the pesticides use by starving poor people in poor countries. I do not know a lot about subsidies but usually farmers get less taxes on diesel and buying new equipment and in EU they get some money to encourage them to increase the farm and productivity.

reply


Just FYI in case you aren't aware: USDA organic certification allows the use of some pesticides. [1]

[1] http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2011/06/18/13724926...

reply


Denounce is very different from debunked. In fact it is expression opinion vs fact.

reply


Debunk implies rational argument. That article is ranting.

reply


This may be controversial, but aren't GMOs really the way to go?

reply


Scientifically, it's not controversial. The consensus about GMO's being good is stronger than in the climate change case.

reply


I try not to use pesticides myself on my hobby farm, they do have many downsides. However, I invite people to go visit their local organic farms, where you will find the following suboptimal approaches to weed control:

- Extensive rototilling / plowing / cultivation, soil disturbance: damages soil structure, increases erosion, releases carbon locked in the soil worsening global warming.

- Propane burners strapped to the back of a tractor, torching the weeds.

- Extensive use of volunteer or cheap manual labour -- look up WWOOF... true-believer volunteer "WWOOFers" make up a significant labour force at organic farms.

Finally, you will find that most organic farms are just growing green vegetables or fruits and some small scale livestock. Which is great, but frankly on a global scale what people eat the most of[but probably shouldn't] is primarily wheat, maize, rice, and casava. You won't find many organic wheat farms.

From my perspective the long term answer is to transition agriculture and foodstuffs away from annual herbaceous crops which require tillage and/or spray-down to perennial crops which over the long term build up soil structure and potentially lock carbon away rather than releasing it. For an example of research in this direction, take a look at The Land Institute's "Kernza" perennial wheat replacement: https://landinstitute.org/our-work/perennial-crops/kernza/

Agriculture is probably the biggest contributor to global climate change through the combination of deforestation, intensive hydrocarbon usage, and the damaging of soils. It is imperative we figure out a way to get it right, and the discussions of GMO or pesticides are frankly a distraction from this problem.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: