Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Survival of the Friendliest (nautil.us)
15 points by dnetesn 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





It happens at every level... we as organisms are made from smaller collaborating organisms:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUfNEHl44hc

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: