But then it seems like that's not true, as the companies are posting the same job ad for the next months (or even years), and cannot find anyone for that position. And people from those companies cry that they cannot find programmers. And forums keep filling with comments about their stupid recruitment process.
It seems to me that the companies which want to talk, and negotiate the salaries are winning, and can find people.
For the question about my current salary, I answer that my contract doesn't allow me to tell that. If they insist, I ask them if, after getting me hired, they would like me to tell my future employers how much they pay me. That usually ends these questions.
However I don't have any good reason not to answer about my salary expectations, but it seems like I usually want too much :)
reply
Also, your value to them as a possible employee increases as you go through the interview process, so why would you limit yourself up front (I have done this before and it ended up in a offer that I didn't take).
They care far more about closing the sale and moving on to the next one. Also their relationship with employers is far more valuable to them than their relationship to any individual so if anything they will side with their customer (i.e. who is paying them) which is the employer not the employee.
Of course, negotiation is expected and you shouldn't lay all your cards on the table, but outright lying might poison the relationship.
I know someone who the engineering team really wanted, but he was paid 65k currently, and he wanted at least 80k, because he would have to move to London.
Who did the HR decide to hire? A guy who scored much worse during the interview, but he "only" wanted an increase from 90k to 95k - and HR was prohibited by corporate policy from offering more than 10% increase in previous salary for new hires, so the first guy couldn't be offered 80k - even though the person they actually hired was paid a lot more than that.
Is the policy stupid? Yes it is. But that's the real world situation you sometimes have to deal with.
Why is responding to asshole questions in a pragmatic manner so hard to avenge for hanging by the doornail autists?
But then it seems like that's not true, as the companies are posting the same job ad for the next months (or even years), and cannot find anyone for that position. And people from those companies cry that they cannot find programmers. And forums keep filling with comments about their stupid recruitment process.
It seems to me that the companies which want to talk, and negotiate the salaries are winning, and can find people.
For the question about my current salary, I answer that my contract doesn't allow me to tell that. If they insist, I ask them if, after getting me hired, they would like me to tell my future employers how much they pay me. That usually ends these questions.
However I don't have any good reason not to answer about my salary expectations, but it seems like I usually want too much :)
reply