Ostinato – A Network Traffic Generator and Analyzer
ostinato.org
10 points
by
rishabhd
1 hour ago
2 comments
favorite
MichailP
2 minutes ago
Can someone recommend good lectures/book for full stack network programming focused on concepts but with enough detail? Something similar to The Elements of Computing Systems by Nisan & Schocken, but for networks?
jaimex2
4 minutes ago
Its got a pretty quirky UI but it works. I've used it when load testing some packet processing apps.
Why was this posted, It's a generic packet generator?
