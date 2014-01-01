Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
TidalCycles – live music coding (tidalcycles.org)
45 points by bojo 1 hour ago | 9 comments





I'll just leave this here... :p

Sonic Pi: http://sonic-pi.net/ On GH: https://github.com/samaaron/sonic-pi Aerodaynamic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cydH_JAgSfg

Sonic Pi has been gaining a lot of traction recently. The thing I like about Tidal in comparison, is that it's way more suited to creating weirdness.

If you get to see someone perform live coded music as I did at EMF 2014 (Yaxu (Alex McLean) it's a blast, watch in real time as the code is edited, glitches out then drops back in, if the coding is projected you can predict where the music is going :) I could not find the EMF show I saw, but this gives a feel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HXcb5_RuNg

Another one? So how is this one different than all the languages that do this (like Chuck or Overtone) AND the libs for C++/all other languages that generate audio as well? The original THX sound was generated in C.

I would be inclined to use a language that had more signal processing built in, ie Mathematica:

https://reference.wolfram.com/language/guide/SoundAndSonific...

https://reference.wolfram.com/language/guide/SignalProcessin...

If i understand what they are doing then it's not really equivalent as this seems to be a DSL for transforming textual patterns into music, rather than a general purpose music language. While you can dive under the covers it's not required. Getting to this point in Overtone would be some work, so here you can just get started playing with it. Chuck i have less experience with enough to think the same thing applies.

The pedant in me already observes that any programming language is "a DSL for transforming textual patterns into..." but i hope my sense in representing the difference is clear enough.

How dare they!

There's enough fun in the world already.

That wasn't what was implied. Usually if a project isnt named "Johns treehouse" and instead "X: The Ytinator" you might care if there is a bit of hyperbole or there really is actual scene person who decided to improve upon the current landscape given their breadth of knowledge. As oppose to John who doesnt know much about woodworking but likes creating bullshit with "made by John" carved into it.

More like "How is this news?" but take offense if you wish

