Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
JavaScript vs. Python in 2017 (hackernoon.com)
28 points by thmslee 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





> To make matters worse, npm module names are doled out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Much like domain names, this means that great names often go to undeserving projects. (For example, judging from its download count, the npm module named logging makes it one of the least popular logging packages for JavaScript.) This makes the comparison of third-party modules all the more time-consuming since the quality of the name is not a useful signal for the quality of the library.

This is also my biggest complaint about global npm registry: lack of namespacing.

> write JavaScript code that uses async/await and type annotations, switch to my terminal, run node example.js

How about:

    node --harmony

reply


> I gave a presentation back in 2013 at mloc.js where I argued that static typing is an essential feature when picking a language for a large software project

OK, so you went shopping for a statically typed language and somehow ended up with Python (which only _just_ started having annotations in 3.6)? Why not pick any of the multitudes of languages that actually do have static type-checking?

reply


I wonder if author confused static with strongly typed?

reply


Python was already strongly typed; the new type annotations just allow it to be explicitly typed too.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: