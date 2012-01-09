Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Most Expensive Weapon Ever Built (lrb.co.uk)
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier unit cost = $8.5 billion

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nimitz-class_aircraft_carrier

That's it? I would have expected more. I guess that price doesn't include planes or anything fun.

>Israel is the only country that has been allowed to make significant modifications to the F-35: its variant, nicknamed the Adir (‘the mighty one’), includes a few extra computer systems of Israel’s own devising.

What might these be?

Edit: Hey, maybe the submitter knows. Zero comments and the username "adir-one".

Israel developed a plugin framework on top of plane's main OS so they can hook up their own legacy systems[1]

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_F-35_Lightning...

The scenario the article starts with is almost certainly untrue. Defense experts are very skeptical Israel would send their F-35s into action only a month after receiving them and before finishing testing.

http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/8146/has-israel-actuall...

After telling the story and including an "unquestionable" source, then he says "it’s worth bearing in mind that no one with any knowledge of how air forces operate thinks it’s remotely likely". This is an example of why I read the similar NYR but did not renew the LRB for a second year...

> Last September, Obama and Netanyahu signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, according to which Israel is promised $38 billion of military aid over the next decade.

Is this true ?

Fat Man and Little Boy would like to have a word with the F-35 about who was more expensive.

If you just count development costs, Wikipedia has the cost of the Manhattan project as $27 billion (adjusted dollars).

Wikipedia has the F-35 research, development, testing, and evaluation cost at $55.1 billion so far (and this doesn't include procurement, operation, etc.).

Overall this is a pretty good article that avoids most of the misinformation that tends to be propagated whenever the F-35 comes up.

However, calling the F-35 the "most expensive weapon ever built" is extremely misleading. This video explains it better than I ever could: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyHlp7tJrxY&feature=youtu.be... ("F-35 Lightning II: Busting Myths - Episode 2").

The entire video series is well worth a watch if you have any interest at all in the subject.

What "misinformation" do you speak of?

The helmet system described sounds amazing. To the pilot he is basically flying an invisible plane with 360 degree camera feeds to his helmet.

Wow.

Additional reading:

* “Magic Helmet” for F-35 ready for delivery | Ars Technica || https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2014/07/magic...

Because "the second most expensive weapons ever built" wasn't clickbaity enough?

* The price of the Manhattan Project | Restricted Data || http://blog.nuclearsecrecy.com/2013/05/17/the-price-of-the-m...

* The 10 Most Expensive Weapons in the World - 24/7 Wall St. || http://247wallst.com/special-report/2012/01/09/the-10-most-e...

EDIT: Worth mentioning that we aren't done paying for WWII-era weapons.

* America's Atomic Time Bomb: Hanford Nuclear Waste Still Poses Serious Risks - SPIEGEL ONLINE || http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/america-s-atomic-t...

Your first link puts the total cost at about $30 billion in modern money. The F-35 easily surpasses that, even if you don't count the cost of building the individual planes.

If you count the cost of production, not just R&D, then the atomic bomb wasn't even the most expensive weapon of WWII. That honor goes to the B-29.

Agreed. There's a lot of hyperventilating in this article that, gosh, a wealthy country might want to spend a bit of money to build some weapons to defend itself. And then, incredibly, sell them to other rich countries.

Additional reading:

* Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II procurement - Wikipedia || https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_F-35_Lightning...

