New release of Postage, a fast replacement for PGAdmin is out

Two releases in one day! We finally put out a huge release, 3.2.0, the release notes were extensive, only to realize almost immediately that Electron had a caching issue. And this after testing on like eight different OSes! Unfortunately, they were all virtual machines with clean installs and the caching issue wouldn't have shown itself on those. Long story short, 3.2.1 is out! Please give it a try and report any issues. Special thanks to stevenwinfield who reported about a dozen bugs which were all fixed on average in about a day. We really appreciate your help Steve! Some of the big features in this release are some great refinements to the autocomplete, much expanded object support in the object tree, more wordy buttons so it's easier to find features and those fancy variable width lines on the graphical explain. We're very close to feature parity with PGAdmin these days, as always MUCH FASTER and of course, we have autocomplete, so please don't hesitate to give us a try. And remember that if you need tablet/phone compatibility I'm pretty sure we're the best game in town and still 100% free and Open Source! Thank you everyone!