Ask HN: What mechanical keyboard do you use for MacOS?
2 points
by
harrychenca
20 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
m-j-fox
8 minutes ago
Kinesis Advantage. Like the rest, it has no special functions so I leave an Apple keyboard shoved under the monitor in case I need to hit mute real quick or something. (Yes, Advantage is infinitely programmable, but I can't be bothered.)
