Ask HN: What mechanical keyboard do you use for MacOS?
2 points by harrychenca 20 minutes ago





Kinesis Advantage. Like the rest, it has no special functions so I leave an Apple keyboard shoved under the monitor in case I need to hit mute real quick or something. (Yes, Advantage is infinitely programmable, but I can't be bothered.)

