Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tamil Bell (wikipedia.org)
107 points by Thevet 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





Out-of-place artifacts[1] are cool. A really interesting one is the Tecaxic-Calixtlahuaca head[2], a part of a terracotta figurine that was found in a pre-Columbian site in Mexico that is speculated to have Roman origin.

Learning more about this is actually kind of hard. Unfortunately, there seems to be a lot of pseudoarchaeology concerning pre-Columbian transoceanic contact.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Out-of-place_artifact

[2] http://www.unm.edu/~rhristov/calixtlahuaca.html

reply


I'm a physicist, and I imagine this sort of thing are like studies looking for magnetic monopoles, really out there stuff that capture the imagination of the public and non-experts, but are fringe and/or really difficult to get funding for vs. the usual, safe path.

reply


Interesting. There has to be more evidence of other nations discovering Australia and New Zealand before the ones mentioned in our history books.

Nearer to me, the Tiwi islands just off the coast of North Australia have unearthed jade figurines and artifacts that seem to originate from China or another Asian country, which date back to before the time of Captain Cook.

Update: Article on early Chinese explorers reaching Australia a long time before Dutch or English explorers - http://www.theage.com.au/articles/2002/11/24/1037697982893.h...

reply


I'm from Palau, not quite all the way out to Australia and NZ, but say half way there. My memory is hazy, but I remember learning from social studies in grade school that when Europeans made first contact, they observed terraces that apparently for rice paddies which the Palauans didn't make (I think they could do that sort of thing to an extent but not quite a out of a complete hill side). When the European captain asked the natives whether they made the terraces, the Palauans said, "the gods made them." And I think the captain guessed in his logs that previous settlers (Chinese) had made them long ago and left them. So, even back then, Europeans knew explorers from other groups probably went before them.

This is a side tangent: I remember learning as a kid that legends had it that "gods" came out from the sea and taught the first Palauans skills and craft, like how to cook and fish, make canoes, build houses and all those sorts of things. That mixed with the above always lead me to believe those "gods" were just visitors from other islands or lands. Also, realize the island was no more than 60 miles from northern most point to southern most point, but my ancestors believed the universe ended a couple of miles beyond those tips on either end, so they didn't really conceive of other places or people. Our language does share strikingly similarities with some Indonesian words, and I've seen pictures of their ancient architecture which look eerily like some of ours. I'm not sure what makes more sense though, explorers randomly marooning and imparting knowledge and skills while integrating, or that the first settlers who would become my ancestors just bringing their culture and craft with them. The latter makes much more sense I guess from a logical perspective.

reply


Edited.

Was Australia a part of Indian subcontinent back then?

reply


We are talking artifacts that are maybe 500 years old, not millions of years, which was when Australia was part of Gondwanaland.

reply


Fascinating. I'm from Tamilnadu (where Tamil is spoken in southern most part of India) and so far we have only heard of early day explorations so far as current singapore, malaysia, cambodia etc. This news is really interesting.

reply


Same here.. and even the script is easily readable too.. compared to some of the old works of Tamil, found in old temples.

Tamil is over 2000 years old and it is fascinating to see how the script has changed from back then to now.

reply


Theres ambiguous separation between the words on the picture.

It reads phonetically as "MugayatheenPak Udaya Kappal Mani". The translation is spot on.

Source: I'm a native speaker from Tamil Nadu.

reply


True even the old inscription (on the bell) is pretty easy to read, compared to some of the old stuff you find in temples in Madurai / Tirupati.

reply


If I remember correctly the inscriptions in Madurai or other temples around South India are in the Grantham Language which is why its much harder for us modern Tamil speakers to read.

See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grantha_alphabet

reply


So am I. I was surprised when it said some of the characters were in Old/Archaic Tamil but I could read the characters fairly clearly.

reply


Hey scriptdevil ! We've met before remember ? We both share a common name right ? Don't worry I won't dox you on HN

reply


What is "MugayatheenPak"?

reply


While we're on the topic of interesting artifacts on Wikipedia, this is pretty cool:

Voynich manuscript – Undeciphered book from the 15th century

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voynich_manuscript

reply


You might find this interesting:

"Australia experienced a wave of migration from India about 4,000 years ago, a genetic study suggests."

http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-21016700

reply


Trincomalee would be a good base, second biggest harbor in the world. Cool to see something Sri Lanka related on HN

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tamil_language

reply


Am I missing some context here? How is this related to HN?

reply


https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

> On-Topic: Anything that good hackers would find interesting. That includes more than hacking and startups. If you had to reduce it to a sentence, the answer might be: anything that gratifies one's intellectual curiosity.

If it's #1 on the front page, people most likely find it interesting (or voting ring; but the mods have some practice spotting those).

reply


Science. Exploration. Discovery. Stretching the limits. Challenging common belief patterns... - all things that intelligent people, and those with a creative bent enjoy discussing among like minded colleagues.

reply


[flagged]


Actually the URL says news.ycombinator.com

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: