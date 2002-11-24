Learning more about this is actually kind of hard. Unfortunately, there seems to be a lot of pseudoarchaeology concerning pre-Columbian transoceanic contact.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Out-of-place_artifact
[2] http://www.unm.edu/~rhristov/calixtlahuaca.html
Nearer to me, the Tiwi islands just off the coast of North Australia have unearthed jade figurines and artifacts that seem to originate from China or another Asian country, which date back to before the time of Captain Cook.
Update: Article on early Chinese explorers reaching Australia a long time before Dutch or English explorers - http://www.theage.com.au/articles/2002/11/24/1037697982893.h...
This is a side tangent: I remember learning as a kid that legends had it that "gods" came out from the sea and taught the first Palauans skills and craft, like how to cook and fish, make canoes, build houses and all those sorts of things. That mixed with the above always lead me to believe those "gods" were just visitors from other islands or lands. Also, realize the island was no more than 60 miles from northern most point to southern most point, but my ancestors believed the universe ended a couple of miles beyond those tips on either end, so they didn't really conceive of other places or people. Our language does share strikingly similarities with some Indonesian words, and I've seen pictures of their ancient architecture which look eerily like some of ours. I'm not sure what makes more sense though, explorers randomly marooning and imparting knowledge and skills while integrating, or that the first settlers who would become my ancestors just bringing their culture and craft with them. The latter makes much more sense I guess from a logical perspective.
Was Australia a part of Indian subcontinent back then?
Tamil is over 2000 years old and it is fascinating to see how the script has changed from back then to now.
It reads phonetically as "MugayatheenPak Udaya Kappal Mani".
The translation is spot on.
Source: I'm a native speaker from Tamil Nadu.
See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grantha_alphabet
"Australia experienced a wave of migration from India about 4,000 years ago, a genetic study suggests."
http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-21016700
