Ask HN: Travelers who get mugged or otherwise lose all papers / cash / phone

I was in an airport the other day and there was this lady crying there. Apparently she couldn't find her passport. It was totally gone. And so now she was totally screwed (international flight). Travelers who get mugged or otherwise lose their papers / cash / phone, etc... how do they make their way back home? More importantly, who wants to work on a solution for this? Add a reply below. The idea is to first digitize all a person's papers. Next, have an international toll-free number they can call when they're in an emergency. And we then help them out (we wire them cash, copies of their docs, etc.)