Building a Command-Line Application with Crystal
throwaway7645
17 minutes ago
Anyone compare Nim to Crystal? Both are AOT languages with syntax inspired by dynamic languages (Python & Ruby). Nim transpiles to C and Crystal uses LLVM. I've been playing with Nim, but I have a feeling Crystal will catch on quicker.
