Good News on the California Drought (nytimes.com)
Living in California, I can tell that the drought situation is improving because people have started complaining about the rain again.

> allowing crops to be irrigated and drinking glasses to be filled.

Ugh. Drinking glasses are going to be filled regardless of how much rain we get. I don't want to diminish the importance of agriculture, it's important and I'm excited that we had a very wet winter to keep things going, but residential water supplies have never been at risk throughout this whole drought.

Hell, whole towns that have water rights which are secondary to agriculture were without water last year.

You sure? I seem to recall hearing a number of shallower wells going dry nearby the heavy agricultural areas?

Not true. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/apr/20/east-porterv...

You’re talking about a place that gets its drinking water from wells, rather than from state reservoirs.

Notably, there wasn’t (and still isn’t, but it’s been improved a tiny bit) sufficient regulation about water pulled from the ground, so municipal wells are in direct competition with neighboring farms which can pretty much pull as much water as they want, even if it makes nearby residents go thirsty.

This is not a problem for the general CA water supply.

One good year does not erase the structural problems facing California in the coming years due to climate change and poor water management. I really hope that we don't take our eye off the ball because of this.

As do I. Droughts are still going to be a problem in the future if nothing changes and the next time one hits it might be much worse. Having good rainfall for a year or two unfortunately just lets people brush off the problems we may face.

I would like to see some journalism on how much groundwater has been replenished from this year's rainfall. Reveal did excellent work during the drought on this subject. https://www.revealnews.org/article/9-sobering-facts-about-ca...

