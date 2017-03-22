reply
Ugh. Drinking glasses are going to be filled regardless of how much rain we get. I don't want to diminish the importance of agriculture, it's important and I'm excited that we had a very wet winter to keep things going, but residential water supplies have never been at risk throughout this whole drought.
Notably, there wasn’t (and still isn’t, but it’s been improved a tiny bit) sufficient regulation about water pulled from the ground, so municipal wells are in direct competition with neighboring farms which can pretty much pull as much water as they want, even if it makes nearby residents go thirsty.
This is not a problem for the general CA water supply.
reply