I'm in a humiliating situation, and I can't commit

Like a lot of people, I was raised by boomer parents with attachment disorders (NPD dad and BPD mom). Treated like an object, so I never felt real, did not develop a sense of agency like most people. Which led to me not knowing what to do most of life. In college I said fuck it, went into a major that I knew paid money, but that I had no real care for. Long story short, I am 34, I have saved ~2 million in the bank. Recently to change my life, I moved to NYC to try to force myself to take action (I left my original job of 8.5 years to start a new life). I have an engineering degree, but it's not CS (and not from an Ivy). I have not worked in 3 years. I spent a lot of this time reading all of the entrepreneur material out there, fixing my psychological issues (mostly cognitive distortions due to faulty 'programming' from early life- midbrain stuff). And unfortunately I also did quite a bit of hardcore gaming (mostly due to hopelessness/depression). I pushed myself to top 10 on wow and hearthstone, and I considered streaming, but I knew that long term, I wouldn't be intellectually satisfied with just doing that. Since I seem to share values with a lot of the tech community and founders, I thought I should teach myself programming and start a business in that field, but there are so many directions to go, it doesn't seem practical to learn them all. Do you learn JS, do you learn mobile, should I try to become as good as an engineer that works for GOOG etc... Should I just say fuck it and become a physicist or quant and go into finance. I don't know, but I need to take action, and for some reason I cannot decide. I think part of it is also facing the humiliation of working with much younger people and them looking at me like 'holy shit, I'm glad I'm not that guy'.