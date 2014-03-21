Hacker News
Black Preschoolers Far More Likely to Be Suspended
npr.org
2 points
by
nether
22 minutes ago
hide
past
web
1 comment
favorite
nether
21 minutes ago
> There are big racial differences in how school discipline is meted out: students of color are much more likely to be suspended or expelled that white students,
even when the infractions are the same.
