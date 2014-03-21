Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Black Preschoolers Far More Likely to Be Suspended (npr.org)
2 points by nether 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





> There are big racial differences in how school discipline is meted out: students of color are much more likely to be suspended or expelled that white students, even when the infractions are the same.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: