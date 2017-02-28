If your App renders in a WebView then by definition it's not native and shouldn't be used Native Apps that use Native OS's UI components and idioms. If it has a mix of native and WebView controls then it's at best a Hybrid App.
My understanding was that Electron is just an embedded instance of Chromium, so I'm reading this sentence more like "The native apps run on [embedded Chromium] overcoming a lot of the restrictions of the [standalone Chromium] platform."
E.g. an API to write a file.
Things like entering JSON body requires using a gui resembling the plist editor or going for raw text input. But then you need to add a content type header manually. And there is no syntax highlighting or anything like that when you do it that way. Postman handles this better.
Or that the left menu has a manually managed request list. I'm not sure if there is a history listing all changed requests I made in order. Maybe there is because I see a History menubar item that can clear history. How can I see the request I made just before this one? No idea. Postman is also better on this. Left list shows all requests.
I guess the workflow is not firing it up and trying out some things but constructing a project with environments, requests etc.. Never bothered to do that in detail (see next item). Want to have a decent UI to contruct HTTP requests and execute them..
Even if I tried to use the project stuff, having that project file on a git repo is cumbersome because it's a binary file and Paw touches it even if you just open it up so Git shows a diff.
It used to require a protocol (http://) before the url. I think it does not anymore. Why would an http client not default to http protocol?
Guess it's not for my type of usage. I mostly go with httpie these days.
The Paw native experience is now terrible. I'd welcome a nice embedded app in electron.
We are building some awesome UI components using this: http://blog.getpostman.com/2017/02/28/introducing-the-new-da...
Things that we build for the app are also available for our web components instantly. React makes this even easier.
I know that programmer time is more important than CPU time, but its my CPU and my battery. I can only imagine explaining to someone from 15 years ago what software looks like now. "Oh yeah in the future we all use IRC, except its a proprietary IRC implementation and supports animated gifs. The client is 380 megs" "Calm down - I know thats bigger than your hard drive. No its not 3d or anything - it just has nice colors."
I don't understand why people hate on apple for not making laptops with 32 gigs of ram, but they have no problem using apps like slack which waste resources like it was water.
Thankfully slack seems to be much more lean when run inside a safari browser tab.
My point is that the Web is very powerful platform and I don't think we should always undermine it because it is not native!
I appreciate the fact that Postman allows you to continue without registration[0]
Unfortunately, you can't sync with your own repo, which is a shame for a fairly expensive rest client, compared to alternatives.
I use and love it way more than Postman nevertheless.
Many users don't understand the "browser is an app store" model.
Making installing an "App" a seamless transition for websites you constantly use, seems like a UX improvement, if Progressive can deliver on it's vision.
Not to be confused with Postman Corporation, which is a "computer repair shop" near CIA headquarters.
