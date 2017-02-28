Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Postman: Going native (getpostman.com)
When did we start calling Electron Apps, Native Apps? Is it now marketing ploy to call your App native when it's not?

If your App renders in a WebView then by definition it's not native and shouldn't be used Native Apps that use Native OS's UI components and idioms. If it has a mix of native and WebView controls then it's at best a Hybrid App.

"The native apps cover all the features and functionality of the Chrome app and Chrome extension together, and more. The native apps run on Electron overcoming a lot of the restrictions of the Chrome platform."

My understanding was that Electron is just an embedded instance of Chromium, so I'm reading this sentence more like "The native apps run on [embedded Chromium] overcoming a lot of the restrictions of the [standalone Chromium] platform."

It's not just an embedded instance of Chromium. There are APIs that bridge the gap with the operating system. One way to look at this is that the UI layer runs on HTML/CSS/Javascript. VS Code, Slack etc. are other common examples.

[Electron APIs]: https://electron.atom.io/docs/api/

Right. It's Chromium + JS APIs + some packaging.

E.g. an API to write a file.

Window, Menus, clipboard, etc.. (not just being able to write to a file) https://electron.atom.io/docs/api/

All OS related functionality is through Node.

That's a bit too simplistic of an explanation IMHO. It's a mashup of chromium and nodejs; the entry point is a nodejs app.

Yup. Luckily, there is Paw[0] if you want a native experience on the mac.

[0]: https://paw.cloud

I paid for Paw and can't stand using it. One of few macOS apps that I gave up after purchasing.

Things like entering JSON body requires using a gui resembling the plist editor or going for raw text input. But then you need to add a content type header manually. And there is no syntax highlighting or anything like that when you do it that way. Postman handles this better.

Or that the left menu has a manually managed request list. I'm not sure if there is a history listing all changed requests I made in order. Maybe there is because I see a History menubar item that can clear history. How can I see the request I made just before this one? No idea. Postman is also better on this. Left list shows all requests.

I guess the workflow is not firing it up and trying out some things but constructing a project with environments, requests etc.. Never bothered to do that in detail (see next item). Want to have a decent UI to contruct HTTP requests and execute them..

Even if I tried to use the project stuff, having that project file on a git repo is cumbersome because it's a binary file and Paw touches it even if you just open it up so Git shows a diff.

It used to require a protocol (http://) before the url. I think it does not anymore. Why would an http client not default to http protocol?

Guess it's not for my type of usage. I mostly go with httpie these days.

Ugh. This used to be true until version 3.

The Paw native experience is now terrible. I'd welcome a nice embedded app in electron.

Unfortunately it is increasingly unstable and has dire performance issues - particularly when using the cloud/team sync system :(

Paw looks like a really nice, slick, professional tool. I've been using Postman for years and really like it, and am used to it. I've yet to see a 'use case' where Paw can do something that Postman cannot, so I would appreciate it if anyone familiar with both tools can point out a value proposition for switching apps.

I liked paw, but postman is free. I'd consider paw at half the price because I don't spend that much time testing REST APIs, but when I do I don't mind using a better tool than httpie or curl. Postman does the job (quite well) for free.

We do have a subscription service now called Postman Pro - does API documentation (api.getpostman.com), API Monitoring, Mock servers, Team collaboration and it has a powerful API (api.getpostman.com). More coming soon! Postman - the app will always remain free. :) (Founder here)

I had the pleasure of emailing the creator of Paw when he was looking at applying to YC. It's a great app and I recommend it.

Yeah, kind of a stretch to call it "native".

These 'native' wrapped apps on desktop and mobile are always less in some way than a real native app. I know there is a cost benefit argument, but I personally avoid them.

I'd argue that the HTML/CSS/JS layer is more powerful and more extensible than any native rendering layer.

We are building some awesome UI components using this: http://blog.getpostman.com/2017/02/28/introducing-the-new-da...

Things that we build for the app are also available for our web components instantly. React makes this even easier.

I don't think that that's always true. I think the gold-standard for this is Slack (at least on OSX). Spotify is nice too. Both seem to combine the very best of web dev (nice presentation and service integration) while cancelling out its worst problems (like accidental browser navigation).

Gold standard? Slack is 380 megs in size, and when its open it somehow seems to constantly use about 5% CPU usage (which probably knocks out a few hours of battery life, since the CPU can't properly sleep). Every so often I catch it sitting on 100% cpu usage (this is all while in the background). Restarting slack fixes it.

I know that programmer time is more important than CPU time, but its my CPU and my battery. I can only imagine explaining to someone from 15 years ago what software looks like now. "Oh yeah in the future we all use IRC, except its a proprietary IRC implementation and supports animated gifs. The client is 380 megs" "Calm down - I know thats bigger than your hard drive. No its not 3d or anything - it just has nice colors."

I don't understand why people hate on apple for not making laptops with 32 gigs of ram, but they have no problem using apps like slack which waste resources like it was water.

Thankfully slack seems to be much more lean when run inside a safari browser tab.

Slack is actually a perfect bad example. When they switched to Electron, the app got much shittier (at least on OS X). Many native features, like force-push on words/links, vanished, and there's a bunch of random bugs (including a really annoying one with input and smart replacements where the caret jumps around making you mistype things).

I guess there is a region where it's ok. I love Postman and think it performs great. I'd make the same argument for Slack; however because I have to open 24/7 there is a big pain on the battery which Slack needs to worry more about than Postman. VSCode on the other hand I expect to be performing and run under some crazy circumstances and the non native aspect of it prevents me from using it.

You don't have to be native although it looks like Chrome Apps will be gone. SecApps (https://rest.secapps.com) for example utilises a Chrome extension and while it is not perfect it is still a webapp.

My point is that the Web is very powerful platform and I don't think we should always undermine it because it is not native!

I am really getting tired of the constant "need an account" for _everything_ - nvidia being the one that drives me the most crazy.

I appreciate the fact that Postman allows you to continue without registration[0]

[0]http://i.imgur.com/8XVCu5u.png

Maybe not Postman but at least you don't need an account: https://rest.secapps.com/ - https://httpview.secapps.com/ - #disclosure I am the author and we are making some substantial changes to make our tools available without registration

What I would love would be a git friendly app. keep the collection as a file that I can keep on the repo and them commit the new changes in the code.

Paw uses git under the hood when you use its sync service (available for free), it seems.

Unfortunately, you can't sync with your own repo, which is a shame for a fairly expensive rest client, compared to alternatives.

I use and love it way more than Postman nevertheless.

I've been on the native app for a while and was very glad to switch. The pseudo-standalone Chrome app had some very weird and obnoxious behavior when navigating between applications and windows on MacOS.

We waited and waited and waited for Chrome to fix this. :/

Hmm, does Electron really == "native" ??

It's a native binary executable with standard access to system APIs, so in the technical sense, yes.

That just makes the platform native, which doesn't say anything at all. Presumably the app itself is still written in javascript, so its not native at all - its just bundling its own (native) copy of chrome.

== yes but probably not ===

oh.snap()

Thank goodness. The biggest problem with the chrome app is that alt+tabbing to Chrome will foreground Postman instead. Such a pain!

reply


Can we not conflate "native" and "electron" applications? Thanks.

The real question is why Chrome will no longer allow Chrome apps?

My guess is they are doubling down on Progressive Web Apps.

Many users don't understand the "browser is an app store" model.

Making installing an "App" a seamless transition for websites you constantly use, seems like a UX improvement, if Progressive can deliver on it's vision.

Yeah. That plus I believe it became exponentially difficult for the Chrome team to deliver a set of APIs for apps to replicate native experiences. One example was the menu bar. Apparently it would have required rewriting parts of Chromium in a generic way so Chrome could have its own menu bar AND allow customizability for apps. I was tracking bugs on the Chromium tracker for a while but don't have these links handy at this moment.

I'm a big fan of postman, and I've been using the native app for a few months. It's great for exploring apis then dumping the code into either curl or requests for Python.

Thanks for the comment! (Postman founder here)

My 2 cents. Try and add a notification within your Chrome App that there's a native version of your app as well. 'Cuz since now, although I've been using your app for more than a year now, I didn't know about the native version of the app. PS: Paying customer :)

Yep. :) Up next. (Postman founder here)

I didn't know Postman had a proxy. I was about to pay to use Charles proxy.

"Native"

Gladly switched today after the plugin, although installed in "normal" Chrome, opened up Canary every time I used it.

This is a great news. I was looking for a decent, free ReST client for Mac for a long time.

With a name like "Postman", one might expect this has something to do with mail, or messaging. The blog post gives no clue as to what it's for. It's apparently a test tool for testing HTTP-based APIs. [1] (HTTP "POST", get it?)

Not to be confused with Postman Corporation, which is a "computer repair shop" near CIA headquarters.

[1] https://www.getpostman.com/

It's a fairly well known tool if you're a consumer/producer of APIs for web/mobile dev. May be that's why?

With a name like "Apple", you'd think they're selling fruit!

Vinyl records, perhaps?

Because the blog post is written for Postman users.

