Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The PhD Octopus (1903) (uky.edu)
16 points by maverick_iceman 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





See also: http://robertpaulwolff.blogspot.com/2007/04/value-of-harvard...

reply


In modern times, I've found much the same with jobs and the requirement for a "B.S. in CS"

(three magical letter holder here)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: