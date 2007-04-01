Hacker News
The PhD Octopus (1903)
maverick_iceman
3 hours ago
qntty
10 minutes ago
See also:
http://robertpaulwolff.blogspot.com/2007/04/value-of-harvard...
arcanus
15 minutes ago
In modern times, I've found much the same with jobs and the requirement for a "B.S. in CS"
(three magical letter holder here)
