- Mostly Adequate Guide [0]
- Professor Frisby Introduces Composable Functional JavaScript [1] - the style of video is 'interesting', but I recommend sticking with it if you can, because the content is great. Lots of comments on there about hating the style, but I quite liked it.
- Classroom Coding with Professor Frisby [2] which is his earlier work
All excellent. I still feel like I have a lot to learn and a lot goes over my head, but watching and reading these has made me appreciate how beautiful and intuitive the end result of FP can be, even when the concepts seem complex.
[0] https://github.com/MostlyAdequate/mostly-adequate-guide
[1] https://egghead.io/courses/professor-frisby-introduces-compo...
[2] https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK_hdtAJ4KqX0JOs_KMAm...
