My bet: this drug will be for sale on the internet illegally within a year (and probably fake half of the time). The demand for this exact thing is just too high. It doesn't even matter if it's shown to not work on humans, people will still try it "just in case".
reply
It doesn't make sense that society doesn't blink an eye when we send our youth off to war to die, but heaven forbid if someone dies in the pursuit of knowledge, everybody goes batshit insane. At least if someone dies taking this stuff, we learn a lot. And if it actually ends up working, it benefits society tremendously.
We'd learn a lot more if they were being monitored as they took the stuff, though. And yet it's still considered unethical to run human trials without preceding animal trials, even when the alternative is people off doing those same trials to themselves without your assistance.
We understand this problem in other domains—that's why "safe injection sites" for drug-addicts exist. So why has pharmaceutical research not cottoned on and begun offering "safe self-experimentation sites", complete with medical researchers + monitoring equipment to capture data, and nurses to help with bad reactions?
Volunteering and bringing your own drugs with you is a much stronger signal of intent and capability than just volunteering. You don't need a large cohort to find exceptional effects, negative or positive, so the bias toward stronger filtering seems fine to me.
You could try teaching these individuals experimental protocols if you like, but if you enforce them, that means you're the experimenter. You're not allowed to be the experimenter. You just have to hope they're doing something useful. Probably you'd point a lot of automated instrumentation at each room, rather than having any human observers giving anyone (costly) individual attention, because most of the experiments would be too mired in sources of error to tell you much.
But keep in mind that the point wouldn't be to capture subtle things like drug efficacy. The point would be to find out about side-effects that might otherwise not be found, by having people around when they suffer adverse reactions to the drug to help the person not-die, and then being able to pull reports directly from the people who helped the person not-die, to find out (in clear medical terms) what the adverse reaction was.
If any one wants to take one for the team lol
Case in point: 95% of the supplement industry.
The trick here is that the current state of assays for senescent cell presence in samples is pretty terrible if you're outside a lab, and there is little point in doing this without measuring the outcome.
Great! Too many results have been previously reported just in genetically modified mice that weren't aging normally in the first place.
http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)30246-5
Or maybe their purpose is to make old people stop consuming the tribe's food so that there's more for kids and people who can still have kids.
We've got some historical modelling available - as life expectancy has increased family sizes have dropped accordingly. Maybe we'll have entire villages with a couple communally raised children every decade.
As for why the cells become senescent rather than merely dying -- well, even senescent cells retain some function. If damaged cells died rather than becoming senescent, it would presumably result in more deaths in situations where a large number of cells are damaged.
It may be that a drug which kills senescent cells results in a decrease in chronic disability but an increase in deaths... an interesting trade-off!
Like you said, cellular senescence is a trade-off -- the body doesn't want these damaged cells to keep dividing per se, yet they are still useful for continuing to covert sugar and oxygen into energy to use as needed.
We do have a mechanism for getting rid of damaged cells in general: autophagy. However, autophagy seems to be mostly triggered when there is an energy deficit, for instance during fasting or during intense exercise.
This is probably why fasting and exercise are proven over and over to be beneficial to health, they essentially triggers a "cleaning cycle" of cellular autophagy within the body. I'm not sure autophagy typically includes senescent cells, my understanding is that it's primarily targeted towards cells that have damaged mitochondria.
UNITY Biotechnology: using repurposed chemotherapeutic drugs like navitoclax to selectively drive senescent cells into apoptosis by suppressing on the mechanisms that prevents that fate. They also have antibodies and immunotherapies in their backlog of patents, but if they haven't got it to work by now, not likely to be a direction they take in favor of the drugs.
Oisin Biotechnologies: programmed gene therapy that assesses p16 levels in the cell and then induces caspase expression and apoptosis if it looks senescent.
SIWA Therapeutics: monoclonal antibodies.
Everon Biosciences: small molecule drugs and related immunotherapies.
There is a lot of money sloshing into the field of senescent cell clearance at the moment, and given that the target market is ultimately every adult human for a treatment undertaken every few years, I think there is plenty of room for more players.
Can an elderly body body replace these cells on its own, or would senescent cell clearing generally need to be paired with a stem-cell replacement protocol of some kind?
Granted stronger social bonds has often been linked to better health so maybe a bit more relying on each other is a good thing.
My bet: this drug will be for sale on the internet illegally within a year (and probably fake half of the time). The demand for this exact thing is just too high. It doesn't even matter if it's shown to not work on humans, people will still try it "just in case".
reply