Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Drug 'reverses' ageing in animal tests (bbc.com)
74 points by mrfusion 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 37 comments | favorite





> "The use of this peptide in patients is a long way away. It requires careful consideration about safety, about the appropriate group of patients for whom this peptide can be beneficial in a reasonable period of time so that positive effects can be easily measured at an affordable cost."

My bet: this drug will be for sale on the internet illegally within a year (and probably fake half of the time). The demand for this exact thing is just too high. It doesn't even matter if it's shown to not work on humans, people will still try it "just in case".

reply


As long as people are aware of the risks and are willing to take the chance, I actually support this.

It doesn't make sense that society doesn't blink an eye when we send our youth off to war to die, but heaven forbid if someone dies in the pursuit of knowledge, everybody goes batshit insane. At least if someone dies taking this stuff, we learn a lot. And if it actually ends up working, it benefits society tremendously.

reply


> At least if someone dies taking this stuff, we learn a lot.

We'd learn a lot more if they were being monitored as they took the stuff, though. And yet it's still considered unethical to run human trials without preceding animal trials, even when the alternative is people off doing those same trials to themselves without your assistance.

We understand this problem in other domains—that's why "safe injection sites" for drug-addicts exist. So why has pharmaceutical research not cottoned on and begun offering "safe self-experimentation sites", complete with medical researchers + monitoring equipment to capture data, and nurses to help with bad reactions?

reply


Sure, I'd support "self-experimentation sites" where experimental subjects bring their own drugs and get better supervision/instrumentation. Just like self-injection sites let people who already have heroin inject it there but don't provide it on-site.

Volunteering and bringing your own drugs with you is a much stronger signal of intent and capability than just volunteering. You don't need a large cohort to find exceptional effects, negative or positive, so the bias toward stronger filtering seems fine to me.

reply


Because nobody wants to experiment on themselves and your experiment doesn't follow any scientific protocols?

reply


Er, the context of this subthread is about people who already do experiment on themselves. People in the "nootropics community." There are a lot of them.

You could try teaching these individuals experimental protocols if you like, but if you enforce them, that means you're the experimenter. You're not allowed to be the experimenter. You just have to hope they're doing something useful. Probably you'd point a lot of automated instrumentation at each room, rather than having any human observers giving anyone (costly) individual attention, because most of the experiments would be too mired in sources of error to tell you much.

But keep in mind that the point wouldn't be to capture subtle things like drug efficacy. The point would be to find out about side-effects that might otherwise not be found, by having people around when they suffer adverse reactions to the drug to help the person not-die, and then being able to pull reports directly from the people who helped the person not-die, to find out (in clear medical terms) what the adverse reaction was.

reply


I agree with you. I also think that the current balance of pharmaceutical regulation and ways to circumvent it is pretty good. I wouldn't want anyone to be able to hawk novel drugs to the general public without full FDA approved clinical testing. But if there is a self-selected population of risk-tolerant, educated, affluent people who want to experiment on themselves using concepts from scientific papers and manufacturing from contract labs... I wish them all the best of luck, and I look forward to any exceptional results (beneficial or harmful).

reply


https://www.novusbio.com/products/foxo4-peptide_nbp1-77175pe...

If any one wants to take one for the team lol

reply


There are going to be side effects and probably severe ones. We just don't know them yet. Most newly invented drugs of various types never get approved because of either side effects or they are not actually effective in humans.

reply


Agreed... And its not just war but all the stuff that has proven to be bad for your health like tobacco, liquor, sugar etc is available for people to use at their own discretion, why not something that might actually help in the long run.

reply


>It doesn't even matter if it's shown to not work on humans

Case in point: 95% of the supplement industry.

reply


Or you could try navitoclax, dasatimib, fisetin, piperlongumine, or any of the others tested so far in animal models and human cancer trials with well-understood pharmacology and that are easily purchased.

The trick here is that the current state of assays for senescent cell presence in samples is pretty terrible if you're outside a lab, and there is little point in doing this without measuring the outcome.

reply


"He tested it on mice that were just old (the equivalent of 90 in mouse years), those genetically programmed to age very rapidly and those aged by chemotherapy."

Great! Too many results have been previously reported just in genetically modified mice that weren't aging normally in the first place.

reply


The paper:

http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)30246-5

reply


If you're flushing out senescent cells, are they automatically being replaced by new, healthy cells?

reply


Oh to be a test animal. They need not fear cancer or AIDS or even aging...

reply


Perhaps not, but their living conditions pretty much suck.

reply


that's the joke. Well that and "works in test animals" clearly means nothing for humans

reply


I don't see how that's clear at all. Sounds pretty ignorant, really.

reply


just the guillotine afterward ;) careful what you wish for lol

reply


Are we sure humans have as many aged cells as mice do? We do live a lot longer so maybe we already have a mechanism like this?

reply


Any indication on how much it could affects ones lifespan?

reply


I wish there was a way to search for "miracle cure" articles from 5 or 10 or 15 (or 100) years ago, then find out what actually happened to them.

reply


Smallpox vaccination will fare well.

reply


I wonder what purpose the old cells serve?

reply


If they're in people who are past reproductive age, they may serve no purpose at all.

Or maybe their purpose is to make old people stop consuming the tribe's food so that there's more for kids and people who can still have kids.

reply


Which is still a useful purpose. No one wonders what will happen to the young when we have so many old people owning more and more resources.

reply


Lots of people wonder that, from science fiction authors to sociologists to random yahoos on HN.

We've got some historical modelling available - as life expectancy has increased family sizes have dropped accordingly. Maybe we'll have entire villages with a couple communally raised children every decade.

reply


I may be misremembering, but I think senescence is often induced as a response to damage -- a protective measure, since damaged cells are liable to become cancerous if allowed to continue to divide.

As for why the cells become senescent rather than merely dying -- well, even senescent cells retain some function. If damaged cells died rather than becoming senescent, it would presumably result in more deaths in situations where a large number of cells are damaged.

It may be that a drug which kills senescent cells results in a decrease in chronic disability but an increase in deaths... an interesting trade-off!

reply


Well, all cells convert oxygen and sugar into energy, including old cells and cancer cells.

Like you said, cellular senescence is a trade-off -- the body doesn't want these damaged cells to keep dividing per se, yet they are still useful for continuing to covert sugar and oxygen into energy to use as needed.

We do have a mechanism for getting rid of damaged cells in general: autophagy. However, autophagy seems to be mostly triggered when there is an energy deficit, for instance during fasting or during intense exercise.

This is probably why fasting and exercise are proven over and over to be beneficial to health, they essentially triggers a "cleaning cycle" of cellular autophagy within the body. I'm not sure autophagy typically includes senescent cells, my understanding is that it's primarily targeted towards cells that have damaged mitochondria.

reply


Presumably the same purpose as a dead body.

reply


Many of the current methods of killing senescent cells hinge on apoptosis in some way.

UNITY Biotechnology: using repurposed chemotherapeutic drugs like navitoclax to selectively drive senescent cells into apoptosis by suppressing on the mechanisms that prevents that fate. They also have antibodies and immunotherapies in their backlog of patents, but if they haven't got it to work by now, not likely to be a direction they take in favor of the drugs.

Oisin Biotechnologies: programmed gene therapy that assesses p16 levels in the cell and then induces caspase expression and apoptosis if it looks senescent.

SIWA Therapeutics: monoclonal antibodies.

Everon Biosciences: small molecule drugs and related immunotherapies.

There is a lot of money sloshing into the field of senescent cell clearance at the moment, and given that the target market is ultimately every adult human for a treatment undertaken every few years, I think there is plenty of room for more players.

reply


I'm not clear on exactly what happens once the senescent cells are cleared.

Can an elderly body body replace these cells on its own, or would senescent cell clearing generally need to be paired with a stem-cell replacement protocol of some kind?

reply


now we just need somewhere to put all the old people, and young people to care for them, am I the only one not excited about this ?

reply


Even in the off chance that this is a path to reversing aging, there is no way of knowing what the impact would be. Looking at cumulative the trends over the past decades overall life expectancy increased while disabled life expectancy has dropped. So if this has impact, and if that impact is typical, there would be less young people needed to care for the people whose aging was "reversed".

reply


There's quite a few societies where old people live great active lives up until the day they die and take care of themselves. They're healthier. So shouldn't we try to be healthier and less reliant on the young people too?

Granted stronger social bonds has often been linked to better health so maybe a bit more relying on each other is a good thing.

reply


Older people can care for themselves, if they are physiologically more able again. I'd happily work 20 years more if I also got another 20 years of able-bodied life.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: