Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: How to short startups?
1 point
by
zxcvvcxz
29 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Say I have a hunch that a particular over-hyped, but not publically-traded startup, is destined for failure. How can I profit from this prediction? Creative answers welcome :)
jetti
21 minutes ago
Simple, find somebody else that is willing to bet the take the opposite view point and is willing to wager money. Basically, you are referring to pink sheets and you could do it through some brokers but it is hard to find people to actually go through with it.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply