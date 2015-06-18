The purpose of the exemption was never to let a mega-corporation take the exemption of each employee, multiply it by the number of employees, and pretend that they don't need to pay tax.
What next? A grocery store taking the $30,000 exemption for each employee working for it? A law firm taking a $30,000 exemption for each legal aide working on a case?
This is Canada. I'm sure that's how Uber would like to see it but not everybody agrees:
It would wreck the cab industry if dispatch companies (to which cabs are exclusively tied) had to make all their drivers employees.
The intent of the law is pretty clear - serious businesses (That do more then $30,000/year in sales) are expected to pay taxes. Small ones are not - because of the small amount of tax revenue, and the high burden of compliance for individuals.
The cost of compliance for Uber is trivial. It's a bloody app, for Pete's sakes.
In turn, drivers who earn > $30k should provide their HST number to Uber, and Uber should be billed HST in remittances.
In turn, drivers can write off HST paid on all business-related expenses.
Yay, Value Added Taxes.
One interesting note about the press release to the Canadian newswire service, it highlights that Uber was confounded by Canadian Garret Camp.
This is set to go live on July 1st so I guess you can watch the data from that point on to see if it has any effect.
> The budget statement estimates the change will raise C$3 million in new revenue in the 2017 budget year, rising to C$5 million in the next few years.
So this isn't really about raising money as $3 million is figuratively a rounding error.
In addition, my understanding (not a tax/law person) is that the 30k$ would be for the whole fare, not the driver's cut.
GST rate is 5%... But provincial sales tax could apply, at least in provinces where there is HST (Harmonized Sales Tax, administered by fed gov, divided with province.) HST varies from 13% to 15%. I wonder if we'll see provinces going after the drivers for back taxes. Revenue Quebec is notoriously aggressive in going after people for sales tax.
Sounds like Uber needs to update their app.
> I wonder if we'll see provinces going after the drivers for back taxes.
I'm sure Uber will do the responsible thing, stand by its drivers, and make them whole in the case that they are billed for back-taxes.
Uber should fail on both of those counts, but instead the law is changing to end that exemption. This appears unfortunate to me as we could use continued innovation in the ride sharing space.
Particularly because Uber-like apps are becoming important to public transportation infrastructure. Additionally, taxi revenue coming from tourism remains in the hands of Canadian taxi companies as opposed to Uber resulting in a net positive flow of money into the country.
Sadly it doesn't address any of the problems with cabs in Toronto.
1. Cabs won't take credit cards by claiming "the machine is broken" when it's not, presumably so that they can avoid reporting tips or fees, or they might just skim your card.
2. Cabs are too expensive.
3. Cabs might not even take you if they figure the ride isn't worth it.
This app doesn't allow you to pay, so doesn't help 1. It actually make 2 worse by charging you $2 just to "hail" a cab with it. I mean, seriously? And it doesn't help with 3 either.
1) Their app
2) The reliability of getting car with them vs. waiting for a cab.
3) Their vehicles are much, much, much nicer than cabs in my area.
4) The purchase experience.
They don't even always have a price advantage anymore, especially if there's a surge. I needed a cab from Chicago Midway to my hotel last night, Uber's upfront price was $48 (and an eight minute wait), a regular taxi was $40 (including 15% tip) and no wait. I took the latter.
