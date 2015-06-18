Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Canada seeks to end Uber's tax advantage over taxi companies (reuters.com)
63 points by mpatobin 1 hour ago





The fact that they weren't paying GST is mind-boggling. The purpose of the exemption is to let someone running a tiny hobby business sell their products without having to deal with tax headaches.

The purpose of the exemption was never to let a mega-corporation take the exemption of each employee, multiply it by the number of employees, and pretend that they don't need to pay tax.

What next? A grocery store taking the $30,000 exemption for each employee working for it? A law firm taking a $30,000 exemption for each legal aide working on a case?

Uber drivers are not employees. They are independent contractors. Uber, as part of their service, collects money from riders, giving both the rider and the driver a comfort factor as they don't have to deal with cash. As "hobby" businesses they each individually were enjoying the exemption. Now they will not - because we can't have "hobby" businesses causing discomfort to the well connected.

If it quacks like a duck, it gets taxed like a duck. Uber has made a business out of exploiting legal loopholes. They know it, their users know it, the politicians know it. It's just been a race to close them. I have no sympathy for Uber in this. They obviously provide a valuable service to people, so I'm sure they'll survive. Now they'll just be competing on an even playing field.

Sure. No problem. They've used loopholes for the last 4+ years, which is fine. Given they still have a massively superior service to taxi's, now let them compete.

> Uber drivers are not employees.

This is Canada. I'm sure that's how Uber would like to see it but not everybody agrees:

http://business.financialpost.com/news/transportation/uber-d...

Ironically, this is something cab companies probably don't want. It'd be cutting off their nose to spite their face. Most cabbies are also contractors and in fact pay to use the cabs they drive on a daily basis.

It would wreck the cab industry if dispatch companies (to which cabs are exclusively tied) had to make all their drivers employees.

Also New York, California, and the UK.

https://qz.com/808484/new-york-state-has-found-two-uber-driv...

https://www.nytimes.com/2015/06/18/business/uber-contests-ca...

http://business.financialpost.com/news/transportation/uber-d...

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/10/uber-drivers-emp...

If I staff my grocery store with contractors, can I claim a $30,000/contractor tax exemption too?

The intent of the law is pretty clear - serious businesses (That do more then $30,000/year in sales) are expected to pay taxes. Small ones are not - because of the small amount of tax revenue, and the high burden of compliance for individuals.

The cost of compliance for Uber is trivial. It's a bloody app, for Pete's sakes.

They already support collecting HST (drivers who make more than $30k have to). Occasionally I take a ride and see HST on the receipt, but most are dodging it.

Agreed re. contractors. When you use the Uber app, you pay Uber. Not Joe Shmoe and his nice newish car. Therefore the HST should be payable, to Uber.

In turn, drivers who earn > $30k should provide their HST number to Uber, and Uber should be billed HST in remittances.

In turn, drivers can write off HST paid on all business-related expenses.

Yay, Value Added Taxes.

Stripe, Square? What makes Uber different from payment processors with built in fraud protection layers?

When I buy a book from Amazon, I pay Amazon, not the seller. Therefore, the seller is an employee of Amazon.

When you buy a book from a seller on Amazon, who sets the price?

Can your grocery store contractors come in whenever they want, wear whatever they want, use whatever till software they want?

Sure, but I'll only pay them for the minutes when they are checking out a customer.

Should you not be able to?

The Canadian Revenue Agency seems to think that I should not do that. They also seem to think that traditional taxi companies are also not eligible for this exemption.

Source on the CRA not allowing cabbies to be contractors? Because as far as I know they almost universally are. Either to the owner of the cab they drive or to the dispatcher.

Australia has laws about this: eg. If you do >80% of your work for one company, you are an employee for all tax/employment law purposes.

21st century capitalism: gaming the system rather than actual productivity improvements that make lives better.

Uber's response.

http://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/statement-from-uber-can...

One interesting note about the press release to the Canadian newswire service, it highlights that Uber was confounded by Canadian Garret Camp.

This is set to go live on July 1st so I guess you can watch the data from that point on to see if it has any effect.

> The budget statement estimates the change will raise C$3 million in new revenue in the 2017 budget year, rising to C$5 million in the next few years.

So this isn't really about raising money as $3 million is figuratively a rounding error.

Also on the co-founding team was Oscar Salazar. A classmate of Garret at University of Calgary.

https://www.crunchbase.com/person/oscar-salazar#/entity

Using the small supplier exemption seems really doubtful to me. That pushes the tax collection liability on the driver (who can't collect taxes, since payment is through Uber app) and the limit for that is 30k$ so a lot of drivers should probably have charged taxes since they may have earned more.

In addition, my understanding (not a tax/law person) is that the 30k$ would be for the whole fare, not the driver's cut.

GST rate is 5%... But provincial sales tax could apply, at least in provinces where there is HST (Harmonized Sales Tax, administered by fed gov, divided with province.) HST varies from 13% to 15%. I wonder if we'll see provinces going after the drivers for back taxes. Revenue Quebec is notoriously aggressive in going after people for sales tax.

> That pushes the tax collection liability on the driver (who can't collect taxes, since payment is through Uber app) and the limit for that is 30k$ so a lot of drivers should probably have charged taxes since they may have earned more.

Sounds like Uber needs to update their app.

> I wonder if we'll see provinces going after the drivers for back taxes.

I'm sure Uber will do the responsible thing, stand by its drivers, and make them whole in the case that they are billed for back-taxes.

Hahaha good one.

The real issue here should be the abuse of the small provider provision 'hobby' tax code exemption for businesses netting <$30K that provide ride sharing.

Uber should fail on both of those counts, but instead the law is changing to end that exemption. This appears unfortunate to me as we could use continued innovation in the ride sharing space.

I like using Uber. But I also don't like the idea of money flowing out of the country/province/city into Silicon Valley. I'd much rather that the money earned by Uber stays within Canada in some form such as a tax or investment by them into our region.

Particularly because Uber-like apps are becoming important to public transportation infrastructure. Additionally, taxi revenue coming from tourism remains in the hands of Canadian taxi companies as opposed to Uber resulting in a net positive flow of money into the country.

We need a Canadian Taxi hailing app. We can make it.

You mean like this?

http://www.itbusiness.ca/news/canadian-alternative-to-uber-l...

Sadly it doesn't address any of the problems with cabs in Toronto.

1. Cabs won't take credit cards by claiming "the machine is broken" when it's not, presumably so that they can avoid reporting tips or fees, or they might just skim your card.

2. Cabs are too expensive.

3. Cabs might not even take you if they figure the ride isn't worth it.

This app doesn't allow you to pay, so doesn't help 1. It actually make 2 worse by charging you $2 just to "hail" a cab with it. I mean, seriously? And it doesn't help with 3 either.

So they seem to get the hailing part but at a cost. Like you said, this doesn't solve the friction in payment. I would prefer something like venmo as payment option (debatable on distribution of fee, etc.). Something like pay to register for drivers and a monthly fee option for reduced pay for frequent users would be good for sustainability.

Does that mean you're interested? If so, let's get some people together, organize an in-person or virtual meetup, and get the ball rolling.

Ok! pm me

Slowly the price advantage that Uber has by using loopholes fades away.

Where I live, Uber charges less than half of what cab companies charge. But there are other ancillary benefits. Uber could be at parity with the cab companies but I would still prefer it because of:

1) Their app 2) The reliability of getting car with them vs. waiting for a cab. 3) Their vehicles are much, much, much nicer than cabs in my area. 4) The purchase experience.

> Slowly the price advantage that Uber has by using loopholes fades away.

They don't even always have a price advantage anymore, especially if there's a surge. I needed a cab from Chicago Midway to my hotel last night, Uber's upfront price was $48 (and an eight minute wait), a regular taxi was $40 (including 15% tip) and no wait. I took the latter.

In my experience, whenever Uber is surging enough to make cabs cheaper (2.5x in my city), there are no cabs to be found. That or the cabs try to scam you by asking for extra cash off meter (happened to me on New Year's Eve).

The Orange line is $2.25 :)

They still have the price advantage from not having the capital costs of buying a million-dollar medallion, though

<parody>The new national budget unveiled Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government took aim at document processor providers such as Microsoft Word [MSFT], to force them to collect the goods and services tax (GST) on every document created using their software. Trudeau stated, "(The Royal) we are quite disappointed that many attorneys and other value-added providers within Canada are creating documents that result in multi-million (Canadian, but still...) dollar settlements without a tax being gathered on the value those documents add to the case. Why, individual attorneys can download this software right from Microsoft, create documents worth a fortune to their clients, and not pay us a (Canadian, but still...) cent for the use of that software! Each attorney and complainant ends up having to pay us directly, and that creates awareness and complaints from taxpayers - tres horrible, I say.".</parody>

Now imagine that Microsoft Word was being used to do the selling and payment processing of those documents and it starts to make more sense...

Uber is essentially just a matcher and payment processor that takes a cut, they don't own vehicles or employ drivers - will they only have to pay taxes on their cut?

