US Senate votes to undo FCC internet privacy rules (washingtonpost.com)
111 points by daegloe 1 hour ago | 73 comments





Well this is kinda fucking disgusting. I had previously thought lawmakers may simply not understand the issue they're ruling on - which is too common. I don't understand why this needs to remove the ability for the FCC to do it's job. To curtail it's ability to enact similar privacy protections in the future.

How could anyone in good conscience think this is good for the people?

Dear god fuck it all.

(let's not even consider how an ISP analyzing traffic to sell would have an unfair advantage to other advertising agents like Facebook)

They may think most constituents don't care about privacy at all, so why protect it? Or maybe they think the free market will somehow fix it? In any case, Americans should show them that they are actually interested in their privacy: https://act.eff.org/action/don-t-let-congress-undermine-our-...

>How could anyone in good conscience think this is good for the people?

You assume these people care about "what is good for the people." Like CNN and MSNBC, claiming "R's say this, D's say this, I can't tell what the truth is!"

There is the record, there is history. One party is aligned with their corporate donors more than the other. While both have issues, on issues involving corporate power and influence, R's are clearly on the side of corporations and wealthy donors who keep them in power.

Who in the right mind would propose cutting EPA budget? This current government. Who in the right mind would want to offer health care to fewer Americans? This current government.

With all the allegations and lying we read about this current administration, there is no sanity neither at the White House nor on the Capital Hill. I never like the fact Senate election is every six years. There should also be a fixed term for all representatives and senators.

(Disclaimer: do not support Trump, but not Democrat / Republican, both parties are dirty in their own way).

If one day voters are given a secure voting application they can vote on all issues, it will be great.

Breakdown of party affiliation and vote

YEAs ---50

R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R

NAYs ---48

D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D I D D D D D D D D D D D D I D D D D D D D D D D D

Not Voting - 2

R R

(https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_...)

It's interesting how the non-fixed font size makes the Ds look like they're more than the Rs.

So, it's weird. I was on reddit this morning, and there seemed to be a bit of astroturfing going on about this.

The comments i replied to, which all claimed "this was a power grab by the fcc from the ftc" (which is ajit's talking points), are now deleted. In fact, every account i can find that said similar things is now deleted. https://www.reddit.com/user/danberlin/comments/ (click on context for any of them).

In any case, for the curious, here's the history here:

The FTC historically did privacy for ISP's.

FTC has no section 5 authority (IE to make those kinds of rules) for common carriers. It's specifically exempted by the FTC act, and has been for 90 years. This has been upheld in court. See https://iapp.org/news/a/the-att-v-ftc-common-carrier-ruling-...

In June 2015, the FCC reclassified the ISP's as common carriers.

Tada, the FTC rules no longer apply.

So the FCC regulated them with roughly the same set of rules.

Now they've undone this.

Now the claim is "well, the FTC should be doing it, it was just a power grab by the FCC". But that's not really accurate. The power grab, if any, was reclassifying them as common carriers. Once that was done, they pretty much had to regulate them because the FTC can't.

Because the FTC still doesn't have authority to regulate them, and they are still classed as common carriers, there is a void.

Now, it may actually be better for the FTC to be regulating them. But it's definitely the case that, for the moment, no privacy rules will apply to them because the FTC can't regulate them until the FTC's common carrier exemption is repealed.

See Maureen(an FTC commissioner)'s speech here: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/public_statements...

Note, the speech is out of date a bit, because since then, the 9th circuit court ruled that the exemption is status based, not activity based, despite what the FTC wants.

I'm a mod of that sub. Next time just send us a modmail so we can look into such behavior and hopefully tackle it.

reply


Makes me wonder if this is at least partially intended to create a reason to roll back common carrier status.

Was looking at setting up a PiHole to kill ads on my home network anyway - maybe it's time to just get a better router that I can do that on and hook up to my VPN provider in one box. Anyone got any suggestions?

Be sure to go read the actual regulations before subscribing to the rhetoric, there's more than one guilty party here.

Once again though, we the people lose and the Democrats/Republicans​ win.

The vote was 54-50, how the hell did the Democrats win?? The vote was almost 100% on party lines. Seems to me the Republicans have been all about this and the Democrats against it. I'm not in either party - but saying they are the same is just absurd.

Edit: Sorry, it's 50-48, even closer. Here's the list of cosponsors, not a single D. https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-joint-re...

10 Repeating flawed logic to yourself does not make it true. 20 GOTO10.

While I have complaints about both parties you are being ridiculous. This was a straight party line vote, it passed with only R votes and every D voted against. Both parties have problems, but to say they are the same is delusional.

Obama admin did little about NSA domestic spying (and James Clapper perjured himself, but is amazing still considered credible by the media), so the idea that neither party cares about privacy is, indeed, correct.

I was sick of having to install VPN software on all of my devices, and couldn't on some of the older ones, so I put the VPN inside the router itself. Plug for one of my side businesses https://easyvpnrouter.com/

You can do it yourself, but it's a big hassle, maybe someone finds this useful.

Off-topicness aside, I see no proof that you are not selling spyware in a box

As I say on the FAQ page, all of it uses open source software, and you can SSH onto the box and see it. I don't open source the methods of installing and configuring it because that's the whole business. This is no different than you buying a flashed router from anywhere else, could always be spyware in your hardware.

Right, especially if you are selling it as something to maintain privacy, I'd like to see the source code.

It uses vanilla OpenWRT. The app to configure it is just react native and speaks OpenWRT API's. The only thing I could open source are 1) How I flash the router and configure it, which is a hassle and I'm not going to share, and 2) The source code to the react native app, which you can decompile and look at if you want.

If you want to see the open source of the router software itself, go to https://openwrt.org/ and dive in

Being able to see source code and certifying the binaries running on the machine are not the same thing.

I've wanted to setup my router with my VPN, but the only thing stopping me is that, AFAIK, some services won't work with most big VPN services - like Netflix.

I use iVPN and can't stream Netflix while connected.

Not just Netflix (where it makes some sense because they are forced by content distributors to enforce geo-fencing of content), but I have had random websites stop working on VPN. Often I've given up on a website thinking it's a bug on their end, before realizing that it's not working because I am on VPN.

Maybe they do it to prevent anonymous attacks or something, I dunno, but it's quite annoying because they fail in very vague and unclear ways.

I have a private Streisand server [0] running for that reason. I got tired of dealing with most of the IPs for big VPN services being blocked on a lot of websites.

[0]: https://github.com/jlund/streisand

How much does HTTPS circumvent this? In theory the ISP would only know what domain you were on, but not what content you were viewing, correct?

Sure, but still, which domains a person uses can say a lot about them. Not to mention ISPs have access to a wealth of other information about their customers including physical location (down to the address, they bill them)

reply


Nit pick: Billing address and physical location can easily be different.

I'd expect the ISP to know where their wires go though. Unless they're wireless.

Unless you have a friendly local ISP, I strongly suggest using a third-party DNS provider as well. OpenDNS is lovely for this, or piggy-backing on one that you know actually returns valid results (and doesn't sell the logs) is good.

If you're already a Google user, use theirs - they are still part of the surveillance-entertainment complex, but at least they don't lie about DNS.

You'll also need to use dnscurve. Setup an RPI as your local DNS resolver using dnscurve and have your router hand out your rpi as your lan's DNS resolver. None of this matters if you rent your router from your isp

I need a tutorial on setting up privacy protections against an ISP. Any recommendations?


Correct. They can tell what ip you're talking to, but no idea the content nor can they modify it.

Unless I'm missing something obvious, I don't really understand the general HN reaction here. I use https everywhere.

You have HTTPS between advertiser and you. Advertiser then requests the name associated with your IP.

That's all they need.

If you aren't already using a non-logging vpn for all traffic, all the more reason to switch now. Probably preaching to the choir here. But it's so simple to setup and use one, much less intimidating than most people realize who have never used a VPN before. Once you start using one you practically feel naked whenever connecting without it, even at home.

How do you make sure a VPN doesn't log anything, other than promises ?

reply


Run it yourself, or have it managed by someone you trust.

As a massively inferior but better-than-nothing fallback, contractual agreements.

Otherwise, you can't.

You can't. Trust is trust.

Expect random online purchases to be declined or stalled due to IP reputation based fraud detection.

There are no technological solutions for sociopolitical problems.

C4?

That's true short-range, but not long-range.

That's true long-term, but not short-term.

Recommendations? Last time I thought about it, PIA was the recommended service but I know this stuff can change on a weekly basis. Edit: In US, not opposed to loosing speed going overseas, I've got more than enough. Also, how do people typically pay?

https://thatoneprivacysite.net/vpn-comparison-chart/ seems like the most comprehensive way to pick one.

Is there an adequate (or easy?) solutions for gamers? I'm ok with a bit of extra latency (30ms -> 50ms lets say), but I'm not at all ok with that for say Counter Strike.

reply


A VPN will always add some latency; you can just turn it off when gaming

Seconding this. I do a lot of uploading of photos, gaming, etc. What's a realistic solution? When should I have my VPN on or off? What about when I'm on my phone on wifi? What about when I'm on my phone on data?

I'm sure it varies by provider/location, but the one I am with is decently priced and if I do a bandwidth test its only about 5MBPS slower when connected compared to when I am not. I forget what the upload was, but it was good enough for me.

Don't forget to vote.

My vote doesn't count, and my party colluded to keep my presidential candidate off the ballot.

Every day there's a new reason to be ashamed to be American.

Time to buy a VPN service from a country that's reasonably sane.

I'll gladly sacrifice money and latency for privacy.

This should serve as a reminder that a) elections matter and b) "both sides do it" is utterly false.

So if I ask my ISP if they are selling my data do they have to admit it? Or can they now do it in secret?

>So if I ask my ISP if they are selling my data do they have to admit it

No.

More often than not, you'll get a hand-wavy and/or misleading answer.

Encrypt all the things.

Obligatory notice that Washington Post has been putting out a lot of clickbait lately.

There might be something to this but given the recent track record I'm less than convinced.

This is an unsubstantiated smear, that does not match with my experience in any way.

And in any case, this is a real bill, that people had been warning about for days from many different sources.

It matches my experience exactly. I'm sorry you feel differently but it isn't an "unsubstantiated smear".

No. It is unsubstantiated because you have provided no substantiation. To anybody that is not you "their recent track record" is not a meaningful statement without some context or citation.

> It matches my experience exactly.

That does not provide any amount of substantiation to your claim. Not only is it an anecdotal claim, you're not even relaying the anecdotes themselves!

Also just dropping in to make a blanket (and OT) claim that the WaPo is putting out clickbait "lately" reeks of ulterior motives. If you actually had a substantiative claim about how this particular story is misleading or erroneous that would be another thing.

You can look for yourself.

Here are some examples: http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/what-is-going-on-at-the-wa...

I'm not saying everything they print is wrong, I'm just saying it is worth taking their headlines with a grain of salt and looking deeper into the issue.

@hprotagonist

Yes, but my point isn't ideology or it's opposite. It's click bait headlines that have a distorted take on the actual event. If you don't see these type of headlines as clickbait (for whatever reason, ideology perhaps?) then we'll have to just disagree.

(full disclosure, I disagree with a good share of Washington Post's ideology and consider much of what they print little short of propaganda, but that's just me.)

Oh, and I don't like what I perceive as sensationalist clickbait headlines, no matter what the ideology is.

And linking to their cross-town politically opposite paper's editoral page is _very convincing_. Oh, yes.

I quote from [0]:

>Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That Congress disapproves the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission relating to “Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services” (81 Fed. Reg. 87274 (December 2, 2016)), and such rule shall have no force or effect.

Which undoes [1]. From the summary on the first page:

>The rules require carriers to provide privacy notices that clearly and accurately inform customers; obtain opt- in or opt-out customer approval to use and share sensitive or non-sensitive customer proprietary information, respectively; take reasonable measures to secure customer proprietary information; provide notification to customers, the Commission, and law enforcement in the event of data breaches that could result in harm; not condition provision of service on the surrender of privacy rights; and provide heightened notice and obtain affirmative consent when offering financial incentives in exchange for the right to use a customer’s confidential information.

[0] https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-joint-re...

[1] https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2016-12-02/pdf/2016-28006.p...

edit: the headline appears accurate.

This is a perfect example of Ad Hominem—no discussion of the content of the article, just a blanket dismissal because you dislike the source.

I didn't even read the article. Just noting their track record with headlines.

I'd definitely like to hear the other side of the story. It's hard to get a proper sense of the situation with just a single viewpoint.

Something like http://fortune.com/2017/03/22/senate-vote-repeal-fcc-broadba... ? It could be phrased as removing onerous regulation from ISPs that doesn't apply to websites, limiting federal overreach into what should be a free-market problem.

Ah, yes, the "free market" of state-granted monopolies.

That's a poor argument. Putting aside my personal opinion that the "free market" is a bullshit reason almost all the time, it clearly doesn't apply to ISPs. Too many regional monopolies. I can choose to avoid websites I think aren't trustworthy. I can use duckduckgo instead of google, for example.

I can't really get around my ISP without jumping through a lot more hoops.

Specific examples please.

Read the thread above?

I did. Thank you for the examples, but I am unconvinced and still believe you are just another person with an anti-media agenda.

Can you prove it? Ah, well then, you see how that works.

But what would you say this is? https://theintercept.com/2016/12/31/russia-hysteria-infects-...

