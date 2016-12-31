How could anyone in good conscience think this is good for the people?
Dear god fuck it all.
(let's not even consider how an ISP analyzing traffic to sell would have an unfair advantage to other advertising agents like Facebook)
You assume these people care about "what is good for the people." Like CNN and MSNBC, claiming "R's say this, D's say this, I can't tell what the truth is!"
There is the record, there is history. One party is aligned with their corporate donors more than the other. While both have issues, on issues involving corporate power and influence, R's are clearly on the side of corporations and wealthy donors who keep them in power.
With all the allegations and lying we read about this current administration, there is no sanity neither at the White House nor on the Capital Hill. I never like the fact Senate election is every six years. There should also be a fixed term for all representatives and senators.
(Disclaimer: do not support Trump, but not Democrat / Republican, both parties are dirty in their own way).
If one day voters are given a secure voting application they can vote on all issues, it will be great.
YEAs ---50
R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R R
NAYs ---48
D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D D I D D D D D D D D D D D D I D D D D D D D D D D D
Not Voting - 2
R R
(https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_...)
The comments i replied to, which all claimed "this was a power grab by the fcc from the ftc" (which is ajit's talking points), are now deleted. In fact, every account i can find that said similar things is now deleted.
https://www.reddit.com/user/danberlin/comments/ (click on context for any of them).
In any case, for the curious, here's the history here:
The FTC historically did privacy for ISP's.
FTC has no section 5 authority (IE to make those kinds of rules) for common carriers. It's specifically exempted by the FTC act, and has been for 90 years. This has been upheld in court.
See https://iapp.org/news/a/the-att-v-ftc-common-carrier-ruling-...
In June 2015, the FCC reclassified the ISP's as common carriers.
Tada, the FTC rules no longer apply.
So the FCC regulated them with roughly the same set of rules.
Now they've undone this.
Now the claim is "well, the FTC should be doing it, it was just a power grab by the FCC". But that's not really accurate. The power grab, if any, was reclassifying them as common carriers. Once that was done, they pretty much had to regulate them because the FTC can't.
Because the FTC still doesn't have authority to regulate them, and they are still classed as common carriers, there is a void.
Now, it may actually be better for the FTC to be regulating them. But it's definitely the case that, for the moment, no privacy rules will apply to them because the FTC can't regulate them until the FTC's common carrier exemption is repealed.
See Maureen(an FTC commissioner)'s speech here:
https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/public_statements...
Note, the speech is out of date a bit, because since then, the 9th circuit court ruled that the exemption is status based, not activity based, despite what the FTC wants.
Once again though, we the people lose and the Democrats/Republicans win.
Edit: Sorry, it's 50-48, even closer. Here's the list of cosponsors, not a single D. https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-joint-re...
10 Repeating flawed logic to yourself does not make it true.
20 GOTO10.
You can do it yourself, but it's a big hassle, maybe someone finds this useful.
If you want to see the open source of the router software itself, go to https://openwrt.org/ and dive in
I use iVPN and can't stream Netflix while connected.
Maybe they do it to prevent anonymous attacks or something, I dunno, but it's quite annoying because they fail in very vague and unclear ways.
[0]: https://github.com/jlund/streisand
I'd expect the ISP to know where their wires go though. Unless they're wireless.
If you're already a Google user, use theirs - they are still part of the surveillance-entertainment complex, but at least they don't lie about DNS.
Unless I'm missing something obvious, I don't really understand the general HN reaction here. I use https everywhere.
That's all they need.
As a massively inferior but better-than-nothing fallback, contractual agreements.
Otherwise, you can't.
I'll gladly sacrifice money and latency for privacy.
No.
More often than not, you'll get a hand-wavy and/or misleading answer.
There might be something to this but given the recent track record I'm less than convinced.
And in any case, this is a real bill, that people had been warning about for days from many different sources.
That does not provide any amount of substantiation to your claim. Not only is it an anecdotal claim, you're not even relaying the anecdotes themselves!
Also just dropping in to make a blanket (and OT) claim that the WaPo is putting out clickbait "lately" reeks of ulterior motives. If you actually had a substantiative claim about how this particular story is misleading or erroneous that would be another thing.
Here are some examples:
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/what-is-going-on-at-the-wa...
I'm not saying everything they print is wrong, I'm just saying it is worth taking their headlines with a grain of salt and looking deeper into the issue.
Yes, but my point isn't ideology or it's opposite. It's click bait headlines that have a distorted take on the actual event. If you don't see these type of headlines as clickbait (for whatever reason, ideology perhaps?) then we'll have to just disagree.
(full disclosure, I disagree with a good share of Washington Post's ideology and consider much of what they print little short of propaganda, but that's just me.)
Oh, and I don't like what I perceive as sensationalist clickbait headlines, no matter what the ideology is.
>Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That Congress disapproves the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission relating to “Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services” (81 Fed. Reg. 87274 (December 2, 2016)), and such rule shall have no force or effect.
Which undoes [1]. From the summary on the first page:
>The rules require carriers to provide
privacy notices that clearly and
accurately inform customers; obtain opt-
in or opt-out customer approval to use
and share sensitive or non-sensitive
customer proprietary information,
respectively; take reasonable measures
to secure customer proprietary
information; provide notification to
customers, the Commission, and law
enforcement in the event of data
breaches that could result in harm; not
condition provision of service on the
surrender of privacy rights; and provide
heightened notice and obtain affirmative
consent when offering financial
incentives in exchange for the right to
use a customer’s confidential
information.
[0] https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-joint-re...
[1] https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2016-12-02/pdf/2016-28006.p...
edit: the headline appears accurate.
I can't really get around my ISP without jumping through a lot more hoops.
Turns out there is a lot subjective in the world.
But what would you say this is?
https://theintercept.com/2016/12/31/russia-hysteria-infects-...
