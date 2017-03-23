Hacker News
A Wall Street Informant Who Double-Crossed the FBI
(
bloomberg.com
)
14 points
by
chollida1
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
trendia
33 minutes ago
Does anyone know how Bloomberg magazine is funded? It seems to produce very high-quality articles that are provided for free (unlike WSJ which has a very aggressive paywall).
d4l3k
1 minute ago
It's funded by the financial firm Bloomberg L.P.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloomberg_L.P
.
