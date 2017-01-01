Hivy (YC W17) – The App to Get What You Want at the Office

I’m Pauline, the co-founder of Hivy (https://hivyapp.com/). Hivy is part of the YC Winter 2017 batch.

Hivy is an office management platform that makes it easy for employees to tell their office managers what they need to be comfortable at the office.

I started Hivy after working in big companies where it was always complicated to get what I needed to work efficiently. I once spent 6 months with the slowest computer, and gave up trying to change because there was no clear way for me to request a repair / new one.

That’s why we developed a Slack integration, an Ipad app and a Desktop version to make the request process for employees seamless and fun.

You can use Hivy to make orders (snacks, supplies, perks, business travels) and suggestions to improve your life at the office. Office management teams review these orders, manage them and collaborate on Hivy to keep employees happy and productive.

We're really excited about what we are building and would love you and your Office Manager to try it out. If your team is on Slack, I’m sure you’ll love our Slack integration :)

You can try Hivy for free right here: https://hivyapp.com. Just don’t forget to invite your Office Manager!

Happy to answer questions about Hivy, our users, and our plans for the future.

Pauline.