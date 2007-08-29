Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Howard University opens a new campus at the Googleplex (blog.google)
One thing I struggle with is measurement of progress. For example, what Google is allowing here with Howard U is obviously good for the AA community. However, is Google in general doing things that are good or bad for AAs in general? It's difficult to say.

Excessive advertising can be used to poor people's disadvantage by creating more debt by encouraging more unnecessary expenses. AAs have a disproportionally large percentage of poor people and chronically low wealth levels [1]. One could argue Google is bad for AAs by making advertising more mainstream and accurate.

In any case, at least they're trying, PR or not. Some companies do nothing. I do feel strongly about this because the amount of segregation in Boston is ridiculous.

[1] http://money.cnn.com/2016/06/27/news/economy/racial-wealth-g...

You kind of touch upon the question of an incrementalist approach to social change, which works within a flawed system versus a more radical approach, which says "the system is radically flawed, we must change it drastically."

"The system" here being, imho, the role advertising plays in our society.

When a positive outcome is almost certain, there's less need for fine measurements. For example, how much effort is it worth to determine whether tech job placement for Howard University students goes up by 2x or exactly 2.15x?

I disagree that a positive outcome is almost certain. What's happening here is effectively Affirmative Action, and that's hardly a positive outcome in everyone's eyes.

For example, Google could just simply give internships to those at HBCU's, an action one may see as definitely positive. However, if for whatever reason those students fail to perform, in the eyes of the non black colleagues, stereotypes of incompetence will be created, if not exacerbated. Black people are punished more harshly for signs of incompetence of similar magnitude than Whites [2].

A somewhat similar thing happened with minority lawyers, as law schools tried to prop up the supply with affirmative action policies [1].

Things are just complicated, in general.

[1] http://blogs.wsj.com/law/2007/08/29/is-affirmative-action-at...

[2] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/05/27/black-students-puni...

> For example, Google could just simply give internships to those at HBCU's, an action one may see as definitely positive.

This is a straw man. Google isn't doing that. Google and Howard are providing instruction.

Google is doing that (not exactly for HBCUs, but for underrepreented subpopulations) https://www.google.com/about/careers/students/engres.html

Nobody's really worried about competent students not being able to perform.

I'm not really sure what your point is.

Well, you said this:

> However, if for whatever reason those students fail to perform, in the eyes of the non black colleagues, stereotypes of incompetence will be created, if not exacerbated.

It's not really a concern. Nobody's worried about competent students underperforming.

I really must be missing something. You even said it yourself:

"Nobody's worried about competent students underperforming."

I didn't say this, nor did you... so who are you replying to? Unless you assume all black students will be competent or somehow black students don't have regular instances of incompetence like their white, asian and hispanic peers?


>When a positive outcome is almost certain, there's less need for fine measurements.

Gonna have to strongly disagree, here. Declaring that a "positive" outcome is "almost certain" is an invitation for punting on specifically defining that that "positive" outcome is and then hand-waving any measurement of progress. This is especially dangerous when the "positive" outcome comes at non-trivial expense.

I'm very happy to see this. I grew up in a town that, before I was born, decided to actively integrate (from being an historically all white, wealthy suburb) and I'm certain I'm better off for growing up in a diverse community. I'm in mountain view now and it's all "silicon valley white", and something actively needs to be done. I worry when I realize my kid can go a week or more without seeing a black person, and I'm disappointed in myself when I realize I have no black friends (when as a kid they were my neighbors).

So, let's say you were born in China. Would you have a similar level of anxiety about never seeing anyone outside of your ethnic group? I find it very odd how white people are seemingly the only ethnic group so hung up on seeing people of different races one day-to-day basis.

On a related note, if being around so many white peoples bothers you so much, why aren't you living in, say, East Palo Alto or Richmond?

> silicon valley white

Interesting term. Does that basically mean Asian (both eastern and southeastern) and White?

reply


Yeah, I don't know how common the phrase is, but that's what I and the other folks I know who say it basically mean.

Does the term exclude all non-whites/Asians, regardless of upbringing, education, and background?

Good. I hope they're looking into a pipeline that reaches these students before they're junior- or senior-aged as well.

http://www.gettingsmart.com/2011/03/jordan-lloyd-bookey-k-12...

Examples of Google’s programs include:

● Google’s Computing and Programming Experience (CAPE): This four-week experience is for 8th graders to gain exposure to CS. This summer we will have around 130 students, and we hope to further expand this content to organizations and schools around the country. We are looking to test this new model with MS2 in Washington, DC this summer.

● LEAD Program for Computer Science: This is a rigorous and exciting summer residential program for underrepresented minority students in grades 9-11, held at four universities in its upcoming inaugural year..

● Trailblazer Award: This is an award (in Europe) that is given internationally for participation in national science fairs. Winners are all treated to a 2-day Trailblazer retreat with fellow winners to learn more about the possibilities of a career in CS.

● Counselors for Computing: This program trains counselors to teach their fellow guidance counselors the benefits of CS degrees. Through our partner members at NCWIT, we are hoping to scale impact through these critical influencers.

● CS4HS is an initiative sponsored by Google to promote CS and Computational Thinking in high school and middle school curriculum by hosting CS teachers at campuses worldwide to learn about leading edge practice in the field.

● Computer Science Teachers Association: We are an ongoing supporter of the CSTA and, in particular, recently hosted their CS&IT symposium for 200 CS teachers at our Mountain View campus.

This is exciting for a simple reason: it might actually work.

