Excessive advertising can be used to poor people's disadvantage by creating more debt by encouraging more unnecessary expenses. AAs have a disproportionally large percentage of poor people and chronically low wealth levels [1]. One could argue Google is bad for AAs by making advertising more mainstream and accurate.
In any case, at least they're trying, PR or not. Some companies do nothing. I do feel strongly about this because the amount of segregation in Boston is ridiculous.
[1] http://money.cnn.com/2016/06/27/news/economy/racial-wealth-g...
"The system" here being, imho, the role advertising plays in our society.
For example, Google could just simply give internships to those at HBCU's, an action one may see as definitely positive. However, if for whatever reason those students fail to perform, in the eyes of the non black colleagues, stereotypes of incompetence will be created, if not exacerbated. Black people are punished more harshly for signs of incompetence of similar magnitude than Whites [2].
A somewhat similar thing happened with minority lawyers, as law schools tried to prop up the supply with affirmative action policies [1].
Things are just complicated, in general.
[1] http://blogs.wsj.com/law/2007/08/29/is-affirmative-action-at...
[2] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/05/27/black-students-puni...
This is a straw man. Google isn't doing that. Google and Howard are providing instruction.
> However, if for whatever reason those students fail to perform, in the eyes of the non black colleagues, stereotypes of incompetence will be created, if not exacerbated.
It's not really a concern. Nobody's worried about competent students underperforming.
"Nobody's worried about competent students underperforming."
I didn't say this, nor did you... so who are you replying to? Unless you assume all black students will be competent or somehow black students don't have regular instances of incompetence like their white, asian and hispanic peers?
Gonna have to strongly disagree, here. Declaring that a "positive" outcome is "almost certain" is an invitation for punting on specifically defining that that "positive" outcome is and then hand-waving any measurement of progress. This is especially dangerous when the "positive" outcome comes at non-trivial expense.
On a related note, if being around so many white peoples bothers you so much, why aren't you living in, say, East Palo Alto or Richmond?
Interesting term. Does that basically mean Asian (both eastern and southeastern) and White?
Examples of Google’s programs include:
● Google’s Computing and Programming Experience (CAPE): This four-week experience is for 8th graders to gain exposure to CS. This summer we will have around 130 students, and we hope to further expand this content to organizations and schools around the country. We are looking to test this new model with MS2 in Washington, DC this summer.
● LEAD Program for Computer Science: This is a rigorous and exciting summer residential program for underrepresented minority students in grades 9-11, held at four universities in its upcoming inaugural year..
● Trailblazer Award: This is an award (in Europe) that is given internationally for participation in national science fairs. Winners are all treated to a 2-day Trailblazer retreat with fellow winners to learn more about the possibilities of a career in CS.
● Counselors for Computing: This program trains counselors to teach their fellow guidance counselors the benefits of CS degrees. Through our partner members at NCWIT, we are hoping to scale impact through these critical influencers.
● CS4HS is an initiative sponsored by Google to promote CS and Computational Thinking in high school and middle school curriculum by hosting CS teachers at campuses worldwide to learn about leading edge practice in the field.
● Computer Science Teachers Association: We are an ongoing supporter of the CSTA and, in particular, recently hosted their CS&IT symposium for 200 CS teachers at our Mountain View campus.
