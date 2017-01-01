Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intent to Deprecate and Remove: Trust in Existing Symantec-Issued Certificates (groups.google.com)
Intent to Deprecate and Remove: Trust in Existing Symantec-Issued Certificates (groups.google.com)





TLDR: Google has lost trust in Symantec's ability to properly validate certificates they issue. Chrome has a Root Certificate Policy that expects a CA to perform in a manner commensurate with the trust being placed in them and the Google team appears to see evidence that they are not living up to the standard laid out.

They propose a gradual distrust of existing certificates by reducing the 'maximum age' of the certificates with each release of Chrome.

They're also planning on stripping EV status from their Certs too... that's going to be fun for a lot of banks.

"effective immediately"

Banks can just switch to better SSL services...

Any large organization lacks the ability to "just switch" from one thing to another.


The max time also starts at 33 months w/ Chrome 59 so thankfully they're giving plenty of time to either resolve the situation or have people switch CAs.

This is huge, Symantec owns about 15% of the SSL certificate market[1], and as stated in the article, has issued 30% of in-use certificates. No certificate authority of this size has ever been raked over the coals like this.

[1] https://w3techs.com/technologies/history_overview/ssl_certif...

Pretty much it will decide the question on whether or not the certificate system is even workable. My thesis is that either Symantec will not be able to respond (and so lose their ability to be a root certificate) in which case it will warn other root cert authorities to shape up or lose their business, or they will placate the Google and Chromium teams somehow and show that root cert authorities can be brought to bear.

Or they will ignore Google, continue to create bad certs, and users will start getting instructed by sites that they have to manually add a root certificate in order to use they site, and the entire ecosystem will collapse.

Remember google has chrome AND android. I think they're big enough to win this battle if it comes down to that. Symantec is at the clear disadvantage.

users will start getting instructed by sites that they have to manually add a root certificate in order to use they site

Or switch browsers. Google needs to (and will) play this so it ends up being unattractive for other browser vendors not to distrust Symantec as well.

I think it's likelier that Symantec will start a negative PR campaign, leading its users to yell at google to change things, perhaps calling this FUD. Whether that'll be effective is another question.

>Symantec will start a negative PR campaign, leading its users to yell at google to change things,

It seems Google has the leverage, not Symantec.

A PR awareness campaign is out-of-band information that's separate from the web surfer actually navigating to a site. Millions of users will see a scary message similar to "This site's security certificate is not trusted!"[1].

To prevent scary security popups, which is more likely?

1) The website owners switch Certicate Authorities?

or

2) Users get "educated" on Symantec's side of the story and manually add Symantec as a trusted root certificate? (Some can switch browsers but for many non-techies, that's a pain because they have all their bookmarks in Chrome -- and migrating them on mobile phone is not obvious.)

[1] https://www.google.com/search?q=google+chrome+this+site%27s+...

It would be pointless. Who would listen?

The general public doesn't care about inside baseball. Site operators can't afford not to work perfectly with Chrome.

> Or they will ignore Google, continue to create bad certs, and users will start getting instructed by sites that they have to manually add a root certificate in order to use they site, and the entire ecosystem will collapse.

IIRC that's Amazon's answer to 'how should a user install Amazon Prime on Android?' I don't know how successful they've been convincing users to allow installation of untrusted apps (I certainly haven't done it), but … probably more than a few have done it.

Installing apps from other stores on Android is literally a checkbox away - but installing new root certs on computers is considerably harder, or impossible if your computer is locked-down (group policy, etc).

How is this different from StartCom except for size? Is the "too big to fail" enough of an argument here?

Edit: Oh wait. Verisign and Thawte. Okay, that's some massive excrement on a collision course with the ventilation device.

Google's also been looking to limit the maximum validity lifetimes in general through the CA/B Forum[1] in a ballot that ended up not passing (with hints[2] that Chrome would end up enforcing something similar itself even if it wasn't part of the Baseline Requirements).

This seems to be indicative of the general indication that Chrome wants to head in anyway[3].

[1] https://cabforum.org/pipermail/public/2017-January/009373.ht...

[2] https://cabforum.org/pipermail/public/2017-February/009746.h... - there was a more explicit post elsewhere but I can't find it in the archives right now

[3] https://twitter.com/sleevi_/status/829804370900426752

> with hints[2] that Chrome would end up enforcing something similar itself even if it wasn't part of the Baseline Requirements

Kinda undermines the idea of having a standards group if Google is going to strongarm the industry by doing their own thing anyways

"Baseline Requirements" sort of implies that what is specified is minimum, rather than exhaustive, rules, and that specific applications will have additional rules.

What is the chrome release schedule? i.e. what is the timeline for the 59 - 64 releases to happen? A quick google isn't getting me an answer(and I don't use Chrome, so don't really pay attention).

What'd you search for? I typed in: chrome release schedule

and this was the first link: https://www.chromium.org/developers/calendar.

> Intent to Deprecate and Remove: Trust in Existing Symantec-Issued Certificates

When I read that something like this popped up in my head:

"Google is using the nuclear option on Symantec. Neat!"

If they're going nuclear then it's akin to merely lobbing tactical nukes on military bases, not city-busters on some megalopolis.

They're "only" planning to remove the extended validation indicator and reduce the maximum validity time instead of completely phasing out the root.

Perhaps it's neat for you, I just found out that our newly issued EV certificate status is being revoked in the next build of Chrome, so our expensive EV certificates may as well be $5 StartSSL certificates.

I imagine that there will be a lot of angry customers asking for refunds from Symantec/Verisign for certificates already issued which no longer conform to the offered product.

How recently did you renew? This has been in the works for over two years,I'm surprised that anyone is still giving them business.

We renewed recently, through our hosting provider who have Symantec in their certificate chain.

I for one find it totally neat that people realize their expensive EV cert was a waste of money. Although that was true before, too. EV certs are a waste of money, the only thing they do is show a green bar. They don't improve security.

Absolutely, I totally get that, it's worth mentioning that we take our TLS implementation seriously (HSTS, no TLS1.0, etc) and score an A+ on SSLLabs test: http://i.imgur.com/QbH4YZS.png

The green bar with our company name in it translated in to a measurable conversion increase week for week from guest checkouts, so saying it's a waste of money isn't strictly true in our case.

As the neighbor comment points out, EV validation is absolutely not a waste of money. I've been part of A/B testing on most aspects of domain security and it's arguably one of the best ROIs out there for e-commerce sites.

They don't improve security -- that is true.

> I've been part of A/B testing on most aspects of domain security and it's arguably one of the best ROIs out there for e-commerce sites.

That's a bit hard to reconcile with the fact that Amazon.com can't be bothered to get one.

Most outliers are hard to reconcile with the mean.


amazon has brand recognition, they don't need to assuage people's semi-conscious perception of site trustworthyness.


EV certificates have the same level of confidentiality and integrity as DV certs, but they have different authentication - specifically, they tie the certificate to a legal entity rather than a domain name.

ie.

    https://paypal.com-customerservice.ru
vs

    PayPal Inc [US] | https://paypal.com
I run https://certsimple.com. We sell EV certs. But you can verify the above pretty easily by checking out the EV guidelines, the additional requirements that apply only to EV certs (https://cabforum.org/extended-validation/). You can also see the difference with openssl pretty easily:

Here is a DV cert:

    openssl x509 -in domain-validated-example.com.crt -noout -text | grep Subject
     OU=Domain Control Validated
     CN=example.com
     DNS:example.com
Here is an EV cert:

    openssl x509 -in extended-validated-example.com.crt -noout -text | grep Subject:
       jurisdictionOfIncorporationCountryName=GB
       businessCategory=Private Organization
       serialNumber=09378892
       C=GB
       ST=City of London
       L=London
       O=example Limited
       CN=example.com
       DNS:example.com -

Your pricing is very reasonable and I've just placed your website at the top of my to-do list tomorrow morning, thanks for posting.

Thanks! We're actually about the middle of the road price wise, our main thing is tech: we start checking again government directories in 63 countries prior to payment, use webcrypto in supported browsers to quickly generate CSRs, make instant-paste openssl / windows scripts to make an ECC or RSA keypair quick if you prefer to make keys on your own servers, validate in realtime and a bunch of other stuff - https://certsimple.com/about. There's cheaper options around, but we only do EV and we're the best at it.

It proves (if the issuer has done their job) that the organisation requesting the certificate has been properly vetted, so you’re more likely to be doing business with the right website.

They can improve security. We used to pin the EV roots of a couple CAs that we trusted in our mobile apps and in the browser via hpkp. This protected against someone tricking or coercing a lesser CA into issuing a DV cert and MITMing us.

Why does EV make a difference here? Can't you pin an intermediate or root cert from your CA of choice and avoid other CAs issuing end certs for your domain just as well?

I think the idea here is that they're not trying to prevent other CAs from issuing end certs, they're trying to only allow certs for their domain - from any CA on their short list - if the owner of the cert has been through Extended Validation.


reply


reply


reply


I'd be very surprised if Symantec doesn't have some backroom deal with intelligence agencies, and not just in the U.S. either, especially since they've acquired BlueCoat - a "security company" known for selling surveillance tools to authoritarian regimes - and after they made the BlueCoat CEO the CEO of Symantec.

Prior to the Symantec aquisition, VeriSign used to pitch just this thing as a product. AFAIK the usage was limited to DoD and a few mundane things.

The IC wasn't interested because it was easier for them to just steal certificates or work around TLS completely.

