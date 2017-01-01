Intent to Deprecate and Remove: Trust in Existing Symantec-Issued Certificates

They propose a gradual distrust of existing certificates by reducing the 'maximum age' of the certificates with each release of Chrome.
reply
I worked at a financial institution for several years. There are many, many IT folks, internal auditors, and others who are probably wishing they wore their brown pants to work today.
SSL certificates are cheap in contrast to the labour intensive management practices that exist around them, especially around legacy platforms that may have been hardcoded to use certificates from a specific issuer (not that I have ever seen that before, no one would be that foolish right? :/)
[1] https://w3techs.com/technologies/history_overview/ssl_certif...
Or they will ignore Google, continue to create bad certs, and users will start getting instructed by sites that they have to manually add a root certificate in order to use they site, and the entire ecosystem will collapse.
It seems Google has the leverage, not Symantec.
A PR awareness campaign is out-of-band information that's separate from the web surfer actually navigating to a site. Millions of users would see a scary message similar to "This site's security certificate is not trusted!"[1].
To prevent scary security popups, which is more likely?
1) The website owners abandon Symantec and switch to a Certificate Authority not flagged by Chrome
or
2) Users get "educated" on Symantec's side of the story and manually add Symantec as a trusted root certificate. (Some can switch browsers but for many non-techies, that's a pain because they have all their bookmarks in Chrome -- and migrating them on mobile phone is not obvious.)
[1] https://www.google.com/search?q=google+chrome+this+site%27s+...
The general public doesn't care about inside baseball. Site operators can't afford not to work perfectly with Chrome.
Or switch browsers. Google needs to (and will) play this so it ends up being unattractive for other browser vendors not to distrust Symantec as well.
IIRC that's Amazon's answer to 'how should a user install Amazon Prime on Android?' I don't know how successful they've been convincing users to allow installation of untrusted apps (I certainly haven't done it), but … probably more than a few have done it.
Edit: Oh wait. Verisign and Thawte. Okay, that's some massive excrement on a collision course with the ventilation device.
>While this list may need to be updated for some recently created roots, https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/net/... may accurately capture the state of impact
Damn. There goes my certificate (Rapidssl). Anybody know what are the remaining, trustworthy certificate issuers ?
No we cannot use LetsEncrypt for convenience reasons (we bake our certificate pub key in many places)
This seems to be indicative of the general indication that Chrome wants to head in anyway[3].
[1] https://cabforum.org/pipermail/public/2017-January/009373.ht...
[2] https://cabforum.org/pipermail/public/2017-February/009746.h... - there was a more explicit post elsewhere but I can't find it in the archives right now
[3] https://twitter.com/sleevi_/status/829804370900426752
Kinda undermines the idea of having a standards group if Google is going to strongarm the industry by doing their own thing anyways
and this was the first link: https://www.chromium.org/developers/calendar.
When I read that something like this popped up in my head:
"Google is using the nuclear option on Symantec. Neat!"
They're "only" planning to remove the extended validation indicator and reduce the maximum validity time instead of completely phasing out the root.
I imagine that there will be a lot of angry customers asking for refunds from Symantec/Verisign for certificates already issued which no longer conform to the offered product.
The green bar with our company name in it translated in to a measurable conversion increase week for week from guest checkouts, so saying it's a waste of money isn't strictly true in our case.
ie.
https://paypal.com-customerservice.ru
PayPal Inc [US] | https://paypal.com
Here is a DV cert:
openssl x509 -in domain-validated-example.com.crt -noout -text | grep Subject
OU=Domain Control Validated
CN=example.com
DNS:example.com
openssl x509 -in extended-validated-example.com.crt -noout -text | grep Subject:
jurisdictionOfIncorporationCountryName=GB
businessCategory=Private Organization
serialNumber=09378892
C=GB
ST=City of London
L=London
O=example Limited
CN=example.com
DNS:example.com -
They don't improve security -- that is true.
That's a bit hard to reconcile with the fact that Amazon.com can't be bothered to get one.
The IC wasn't interested because it was easier for them to just steal certificates or work around TLS completely.
They propose a gradual distrust of existing certificates by reducing the 'maximum age' of the certificates with each release of Chrome.
reply