Ask HN: Is it viable to use a new job as a means of moving across the US?
1 point by xcountryjob 9 minutes ago
Has anyone wanted to move across the US (or another great distance) and did so successfully by switching companies?

Are employers generally open to this?

In particular, I'd be interested Sales Engineering type roles.






I successfully moved from San Francisco to Atlanta this way for a job as a data scientist. I had been targeting Atlanta because San Francisco was too expensive and my wife had personal connections in Atlanta.

The big variable here is whether you can get the company to pay for your relocation. Since I was moving to a job in a large company there was already policy on this. Relocation had been budgeted for for the position I was moving into, because they were trying to get a new department started and didn't have local talent. At some point we stopped growing so quickly, though, and they stopped paying for relocation. My relocation expenses were subject to a clawback provision, though, if I had quit within a year. I think this is standard at large companies.

If you're planning to move at your own expense, then I don't see how this would be any different from any other job search. However the lead time between offer and start date would probably be longer than for a local candidate; depending on whether the company needs to fill the job Right Now this could be a deal-breaker.

