They also list that 600 million devices are actively blocking ads, meaning these people went out of their way to not see ads. Now you want them to switch browser just so that they can see ads - are they on crack?
BAT? BATshit crazy...
Having said that however, if there was an option in Firefox to enable this, I may consider it if all other ads were still blocked.
What's the alternative? If every web user blocked all ads, content creators couldn't get any revenue and would stop making content.
The users have heard that too often. We're all out of trust to give.
If every web user blocked all ads, content creators couldn't get any revenue and would stop making content.
If every web user blocked all ads, content creators wouldn't be able to get any revenue from ads. There are other ways of getting revenue.
What's the alternative?
There's what @libeclipse said in his comment: if you somehow make this tech work in popular browsers, then there are people who might be willing to try it and maybe it becomes the accepted solution.
Other than that? Paid content. Yes, that makes it harder for content creators to get money and harder for content consumers to get free content. So what?
Are we really so convinced that everyone who creates anything deserves to be paid for it? Do we really need so much free content? More specifically, are we all so convinced of these two things that we're okay with giving up our rights on how to render web content on our own computers? 'Cause that's what it boils down to in the end.
Whenever someone argues that less content will be produced, I always feel that it just won't be enough reduction for consumers to care. Things like Youtube grew in a climate where being a full-time Youtuber was not possible like it is today.
I understand the problem. I just think that this is a stupid solution. As for content creators getting revenue, how about selling it? Like we used to do?
Straight up selling content isn't the solution either, IMO. It would require a huge cultural shift in what the web is, which I don't think people are willing to do. More problematically, if all web content was a la carte paid for, that would lock out lower income people from a ton of information, which seems like a step backward, socially.
All of the problems they list hurt Google.
1. The brave browser by default blocks ads and tracking software.
2. That advertisements are opt-in only in the brave browser.
So while this is a subtle advertisement for the Brave Browser[0], I think this is also a clean separation from the browser in attempt to create a new form of advertising. While obviously those defaults can change, I'd imagine the reason for the clean separation between the BAT and the Brave Browser is because users would be significantly more hesitant to join if the "goal" of the browser was an alternative for of advertising. On that merit I would evaluate the browser separately from this idea.
Ignoring the integration with the Brave browser though, one issue for this is that this doesn't solve the fundamental problem of a company that might have a boring product, that wants to advertise and is willing to pay for it. Google will take your money, and show your ads to the relevant market. People click on those ads, and drive engagement to the company. Most companies don't have exciting enough products to be able to drive engagement with simply the "product".
Another issue is that if the BAT tokens are generated from users attention and the quality of the ads, and NO user information is stored like is claimed here, then there would engagement would most likely be significantly less than with other advertisers, as the advertising market is then expanded to all people, rather than the demographic the company is trying to hit. This would mean that whatever monetization form Brave comes up with is going to have to be a lot cheaper than what Google is charging, because I can almost guarantee engagement suffer drastically.
Finally, as a quick test, I don't even see the browser succeeding on the basis of blocking "all" ad content, as it doesn't even block Facebook ads with the "block all ads" setting checked[1]. I'd imagine because Facebook sends their ads along with the actual page content, which I'd also imagine most other ad companies would figure out a way to do if Brave becomes more successful.
[0] https://brave.com/
[1] http://imgur.com/kN8l8Ph
I use Swipe Pro on my android, and it blocks those just fine
Not saying it's a good answer, but it's right there on the page.
Also, what happens to actual real ads? Are they blocked and replaces by their own ads by the browser?
>Also, what happens to actual real ads? Are they blocked and replaces by their own ads by the browser?
Not sure. Ideally, the content provider is on-board with the scheme and will be compensated by "tokens" (which have monetary value) based on Ethereum.
It's all actually quite clever, but faces obvious "chicken-and-egg" problems.
I don't really think Brave's solution here is fully-baked, but the idea of replacing all those third-party trackers with one that's on-device and (presumably) I can have some degree of control over sounds like a step in the right direction.
I know that advertisers prefer this, but I'm not quite convinced that most users do.
The most polarizing example of this is, of course, remarketing.
Essentially yes[1], which is why I'll never be onboard with Brave or any solutions that rely on it.
1. https://brave.com/about_ad_replacement.html
The real solution is to find a reasonable compromise that balances everyone's interest, and that's what Brave is trying to do.
This is an obvious use case for 1) some kind of database/book entry system, centralized, if you don't care about anonymity or 2) blinded Chaumian tokens, if you want anonymity (which has security/risk model costs)
He mentions that tracking and adblocking are wasteful, but I view them as a beautiful example of how the market implicitly equilibrates itself to provide the "right amount" of advertising.
I like Brave, but it seems to me that they are over-engineering a non-problem.
Also, rewarding users with "premium content" or let them "donate it to publsihers" doesn't seem too realistic.
I like the idea but I see some major hurdles before this takes off.
The understatement of the century...
