Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Ctxt.io – share context of whatever you see with others in seconds (ctxt.io)
22 points by kahseng 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





Built this when I was looking for a rich-text pastebin and couldn't really find any around. This works instantly in seconds without any account and prioritizes just giving you a link to share.

Ended up being really useful whenever I wanted others to see what I had experienced on personalized websites (e.g. ranked feeds that would look different on different accounts, or change if reloaded e.g. https://ctxt.io/2/AAAAiPRWFg), interview feedback, or even paywalled content if I just wanted to share a little snippet for fair-use and keep the HTML styles, https://ctxt.io/2/AAAAACI6FQ. Scroll to the bottom of the page for these examples.

The main technical difficulty here was in trying to get all the CSS styles to be as accurate as possible, and the browser extension solves many of these, including proxying requests whenever necessary to bypass some restrictions. The browser extension doesn't request any permissions, and won't inject any content scripts on your page, so as someone who cares about security, is what I wouldn't mind installing personally.

One cool thing I've discovered after building it is that it's super useful for web developers to modify the DOM of pages and redo mockups and then use Context to re-share them with others for them to also modify: e.g. https://ctxt.io/2/AAAA0KGcFA

Everything is free for now (don't worry about the $ signs), mainly interested in feedback. Thanks in advance!

reply


Took a little while to work out how cool this is, initially just thought it was just-another-pastebin.

reply


Thanks! Exactly... it's not and you should really give the browser extension a go if you enjoy it. It has 70% of the features coded up and works the best.

reply


Interesting and simple concept, works great. Reminds me of a similar service I saw a few weeks ago, txt.fyi.

reply


Yep, I saw that and this was about 80% built at the time. Was still wrangling with all the style capture and couldn't capitalize on all the attention it was getting then. ;-)

But this has a different primary use-case, more on transient context sharing, and caring about accuracy in the short term. And not about publishing per se.

reply


I don't think I quite get this. Everything I paste here shows up in plain text. It doesn't automatically do any syntax highlighting; it only seems to work if you're already copying rich text to begin with.

reply


Same for me, copying out of a variety of editors/IDEs and it doesn't retain the font/syntax highlighting at all.

reply


Does your IDE/editor support copying out as rich text? The ones I tried did and it worked. Maybe there's a setting for copying out with styles. If not, this isn't a use case I've primarily worked on yet, but I can try to support it later.

reply


You can paste snapshots / screenshots. With mezer tools, I can do a quick Win S, two clicks, one paste, copy/paste the URL and you get https://ctxt.io/2/AAAA4MNyFw .

reply


I guess I have to do better on the value proposition. Yes, there are many other of pastebins that work on code or plaintext for syntax highlighting (which might be the use case you're thinking of), but there is virtually no solution that works on rich text. Pasting rich text into any of these solutions wouldn't work, and many times I would love to keep the styles and just make the content readable (e.g. tables, paragraphs, headers, stay the same etc.)

reply


This. There's absolutely no formatting, and pictures don't get pulled if I simply copy & paste. E.g. https://ctxt.io/2/AAAAwO8FEw

reply


Which page did you do this on? You might need to use the browser extension for some pages. Some styles do not transfer without it. I can show you what it looks like with my browser extension if you let me know the URL you tried this on?

reply


Working well, thanks!

Do you have any plans to release the source code?

reply


Thanks!

Is this because you would rather verify things are what I say they are (no content stored elsewhere) and use this service, or to run your own, or just learn?

Right now, code quality isn't in a state to open-source, but I'm thinking about it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: