Ended up being really useful whenever I wanted others to see what I had experienced on personalized websites (e.g. ranked feeds that would look different on different accounts, or change if reloaded e.g. https://ctxt.io/2/AAAAiPRWFg), interview feedback, or even paywalled content if I just wanted to share a little snippet for fair-use and keep the HTML styles, https://ctxt.io/2/AAAAACI6FQ. Scroll to the bottom of the page for these examples.
The main technical difficulty here was in trying to get all the CSS styles to be as accurate as possible, and the browser extension solves many of these, including proxying requests whenever necessary to bypass some restrictions. The browser extension doesn't request any permissions, and won't inject any content scripts on your page, so as someone who cares about security, is what I wouldn't mind installing personally.
One cool thing I've discovered after building it is that it's super useful for web developers to modify the DOM of pages and redo mockups and then use Context to re-share them with others for them to also modify: e.g. https://ctxt.io/2/AAAA0KGcFA
Everything is free for now (don't worry about the $ signs), mainly interested in feedback. Thanks in advance!
But this has a different primary use-case, more on transient context sharing, and caring about accuracy in the short term. And not about publishing per se.
Do you have any plans to release the source code?
Is this because you would rather verify things are what I say they are (no content stored elsewhere) and use this service, or to run your own, or just learn?
Right now, code quality isn't in a state to open-source, but I'm thinking about it.
