The STM32F746G looks like a far "weaker" processor. 216MHz, only 320KB of RAM... the "Computer" specs look utterly awful compared to the Raspberry Pi Zero. Indeed, the Rasp. Pi Zero costs only $10 while the NUCLEO-F746ZG costs $25.
However, what is important in this application is not necessarily raw speed... but speed coupled with CONSISTENCY, as per diagram "B". The particular feat is this:
> It can reliably read GPIO inputs every 3th or 4th clock cycle on many devices
You will never get this level of consistency from a Raspberry Pi. Indeed, it looks like it was only achieved through careful programming + use of the DMA channels + careful work thinking about who is using RAM and who isn't (to not over-burden the on-board memory controller).
That's the world of microcontrollers in a nutshell. Its about the focus on delivering consistent performance rather than high-performance.
Some SBCs also contain additional non-ARM processors on the SoC, which could be used for the purpose of data acquisition.
For example Orange Pi has H3, which contains OpenRISC core that can run at 300MHz or from code located in internal SRAM. I haven't tried yet, but I guess you can get pretty consistent results with this approach too: Main cores running on Linux processing the data, OpenRISC accessing GPIO and reading the data in a tight loop, throwing them to main memory into some ring buffer, or into part of the SRAM.
