Uber Employees Use Secret Tools to Target Drivers and Undercut Competition
28 points
by
jaynos
1 hour ago
pfarnsworth
4 minutes ago
So they target specific drivers and offer them MORE money to drive only for Uber? And the drivers are under no obligation and could choose to not accept the extra and continue driving for Lyft, or drive for Lyft after the incentive is over?
How fucking nefarious!
pr0ph3t
6 minutes ago
Why do I only see bad news about Uber lately?
cagataygurturk
28 minutes ago
Do they ever do something legit?
MyMan1
8 minutes ago
Nah
