Uber Employees Use Secret Tools to Target Drivers and Undercut Competition (jalopnik.com)
28 points by jaynos 1 hour ago | 4 comments





So they target specific drivers and offer them MORE money to drive only for Uber? And the drivers are under no obligation and could choose to not accept the extra and continue driving for Lyft, or drive for Lyft after the incentive is over?

How fucking nefarious!

Why do I only see bad news about Uber lately?

Do they ever do something legit?

Nah

