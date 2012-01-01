Now, SixXS is sunsetting and the same provider still has no native IPv6 for their DOCSIS customers. Why is DOCSIS a special case here? Is it harder to roll out IPv6 for us because of some technical reasons?
In a way, SixXS succeeded: more people now do IPv6 than before. But they had issues that ultimately made it really difficult to actually adopt. First, it was for personal use. I actually used alternatives for commercial use, it is a real world needs.
Second, their signup process involved being manually approved by someone from the community. I understand the need for something like this, but given that it took a week or so to sign up made it really difficult.
Third, some tunnel types required you to keep them up, or they'd be shut down.
I have been and still do use Tunnel Broker tunnels from Hurricane Electric. While they have their limits, they are vastly more easy going, and given that it's a free product given to the community, I am amazed that HE has same day email support for this thing. I'd really love to move to my ISP's (Charter Business) IPv6, but (a) they currently only offer 6rd and (b) for some reason performance with their offering really sucks: 60-120ms ping to even the closest servers, poor bandwidth. They have been in that state literally since 2012. Also, no static address allocation option, which makes me just infuriated.
