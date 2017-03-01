Hacker News
Corsair One review: The best small form factor PC we’ve ever tested
arstechnica.com
2 points
by
smacktoward
17 minutes ago
noir_lord
2 minutes ago
I know there are no absolutes in matters of taste but I think that is the ugliest small form factor machine I've seen for a while.
