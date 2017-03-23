Hacker News
Trump Data Gurus Leave Long Trail of Subterfuge, Dubious Dealing
15 points
by
robertgk
36 minutes ago
2 comments
grasshopperpurp
15 minutes ago
People like Nix don't deserve to live as free men. These are the types we need to immediately remove from society.
lawless123
19 minutes ago
>"In Latvia, SCL said it ran a campaign in 2006 designed to stoke tensions between Latvians and ethnic Russian residents"
Jesus Christ.
