Ask HN: How Is Stripe Radar Performing?
Since stripe introduced Radar, we've seen our fraud rate drop to literally zero. We're low-risk for fraud as we don't ship anything physical, but this still seems remarkable: is Radar really that good? How has it affected Stripe's valuation?





Are there any intentions to make this available to 3rd parties?

Unfortunately, I am unable to use stripe as my use case breaks their terms and conditions. Even though, I have a competitor who uses them just fine!

I have tried discussing the issue with support, but I know from experience they aren't the ones I should be talking too. If I could get hold of a Senior Manager/VP to go over my use case. More experienced heads may prevail!

We are seeing an opposite side to this: we have customers using Stripe that had very low fraud rates previously and now are getting more false positives causing grief because their customers cards are getting declined.

I can see that it is a good feature, but the lack of easy programmatic control is an issue for us.

Hm, could you email me at edwin.wee@stripe.com and we can take a look into this?

