Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LOOPY: a tool for thinking in systems (ncase.me)
28 points by bpierre 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Nifty.

At a basic level, if applied to economic thinking, we get what preofessor Steve Keen has been working on with his Minsky software.

http://www.debtdeflation.com/blogs/minsky/

reply


This is what I'm most excited about:

"LOOPY lets you have a conversation with simulations! You can go from thinking in systems, to talking in systems."

Thread: https://twitter.com/worrydream/status/808399253928218624

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: