At a basic level, if applied to economic thinking, we get what preofessor Steve Keen has been working on with his Minsky software.
http://www.debtdeflation.com/blogs/minsky/
reply
"LOOPY lets you have a conversation with simulations! You can go from thinking in systems, to talking in systems."
Thread: https://twitter.com/worrydream/status/808399253928218624
At a basic level, if applied to economic thinking, we get what preofessor Steve Keen has been working on with his Minsky software.
http://www.debtdeflation.com/blogs/minsky/
reply