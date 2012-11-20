Rents in Megacities Can't Go Up Forever

I also say to the main point of the articles: rents have a lot of room to grow under the current logic. City centers simply get voided of average earning people and replaced by high earning ones. As soon as they are the average earners, even more wealthy people move in. Also with the rents, salaries go up, so people have the possibility to pay for their accommodation again. While in Berlin you could easily live with 40.000 Dollar/year, you'll probably have to add another 60.000 so people are at least somehow able to move to work for your new shiny SV company.
Because the real commodity being sold with the apartments and offices isn't net access or even land. It's proximity to rich people. It's not an open market economy; it's a feudal system in which you need to stick close to your patrons.
It would also explain clustering in other areas (finance in NYC, Oil and gas in Houston etc).
Do you have any links or references exploring that idea in greater detail?
Wealth is basically self-concentrating. Our political systems tend to end up with a few capital cities where the spoils from the plundering, both metaphorical and literal, end up.
The original article does present some interesting and relevant examples of countervailing forces at work as well, and is insightful. But the elephant in the room, as always, is that returns to capital and rent extraction are the primary drivers of wealth, and that the winners tend to keep winning and vice versa.
But even if things seem "really obvious" and we can tell "just by looking at the facts", I feel better if someone has looked at the data and shown that to be the case.
We aren't living in the feudal era, and a lot of people like to think that the reason people move to the cities is because of (for instance) bars and restaurants, museums and the opera, high-paying jobs and so on.
This proximity to wealth may be a symptom of some third factor or it may be the driving factor.
That's why I appreciate it when smart, hard-working people take their time to figure it out for me.
You can code and create a product anywhere; you can meet VCs by flying into SFO (VCs might fly to you if you are extremely successful already).
For anything else I may want to do (concerts, sports games, plays, comedy), there are dozens of world class options within a ten minute cab drive / 30 minutes on public transportation.
It's gotten to the point, where if there's a band I want to see, but they're in the suburbs, I'll just wait til they're back in the city.
I grew up and went to college two different small beach towns. There wasn't much of anything to do besides drink. If you wanted culture, you'd have to get in your car and drive at least an hour.
I have no desire to live outside of a big city, unless it is in the middle of nowhere, but in that case, I will still have a home in a city.
My guess is a lot of other people feel the same way.
The main problem with Chicago is it lacks an anchor industry. Is it the best place to be for finance? No, that's NYC. Is it healthcare? Boston, Baltimore, Cleveland or Rochester. Energy? Houston. Technology? SF. Entertainment? LA or NYC. Politics? DC.
What exactly is Chicago good at? They have Wilco, so that's cool.
It's a lot harder for a company to hire top tech talent if they're in Miami / Des Moines, because the Bay Area has a much higher concentration of tech workers. Convincing people to move is hard, especially so for more experienced tech workers who have a life/family somewhere. You need to be getting an insane deal for it to be worth abandoning your friends and family/forcing your partner to find a new job (and I've yet to see tech companies trying to compete on comp vs SF/SV outside of them). Can't run off middle-road new grads alone (Edit: Good point below that top grad talent wants to hit the big cities too).
What if most startups only need "good" developers to develop their mostly CRUD apps and don't need "the best" developers?
But the dream, and the reason all the coastal co's are in it, is to be the next Google or Facebook, or Twitter or Snapchat.
You could say an app to get people to come over to your house won't change the world, but people think hey maybe it will grow, or we'll just pivot, and wind up with the next Flickr or Slack, and that's certainly good enough.
The University of Texas at Dallas, established explicitly for this reason, is probably the reason why Dallas is a tech hub.
Why is it that Austin is a tech hub (UT) but Houston is not (U of H, Rice)?
One theory: it is not the school, but the kinds of jobs people get after. Austinites went to work for Dell, and Houstonians went to work for Exxon.
[0] https://thebridgebk.com/engineering-hub-downtown-brooklyn/
Startups are built on young talent. Young people are obsessed with living in "the big city" and to hear them tell it, living in a suburb and driving a car is about the worst thing imaginable.
So if you want young talent, you better set up shop in SF.
And the lengths to which this insanity will go is that (e.g.) Google workers will live in SF and commute into SV. Talk about turning the "live in the suburbs, work in the city" paradigm on its head!
Motor vehicle accidents are the largest cause of death for people in the US under the age of 24 so it is, arguably, the worst thing imaginable ;)
https://www.cdc.gov/injury/wisqars/leadingcauses.html
Pretty much it is a networking effect issue. The same reason why you are posting this on hackernews instead of reddit. Physical proximity matters a lot, even when work is digital.
Yet many companies don't allow remote working to their own employees, even though all contractors (including freelancers) are doing it mostly remotely.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/18/world/europe/berlin-rent-...
Some of the burden is on you to prove what has failed so far. If it is possible to build a successful large scale startup in Amarillo, why hasn't it happened?
I'll point out the theory of agglomerative clustering also includes the contrary point: a city that is great at something tends to exclude other activities, for any given amount of population. A city like Amarillo, which plays a role in the oil industry, is less likely to be great at software, because it plays a role in the oil industry. It's population would have to grow before it could be good at both.
Also, if two 20-somethings build a successful startup in Amarillo, they may want to move to San Francisco as soon as they have money. The "this startup can be anywhere" argument works both ways: yes it could be Amarillo, but if it can be anywhere then it doesn't need to stay in Amarillo.
And the startup can also move to Poland, or Romania, or India. If you believe the startup can be anywhere, then you basically believe that a startup would only be in Amarillo by random chance. If there are 100,000 great cities in the world, and all of them equally good for a software startup, then the chance of a startup being in Amarillo is 1 in 100,000.
But in fact, there are good reasons why startups tend to cluster into certain cities. You should read "Why tiny Stockholm has the most stunning startup ecosystem since Tel Aviv" :
https://pando.com/2012/11/20/why-tiny-stockholm-has-the-most...
I agree in general, and I think it's likely that the future of growth is in sprawling inland metro areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas City-Overland Park, and and Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Well, in the case of Dallas, this is largely going to depend on whether or not the Texas state legislature can ever get their heads out of their asses. If SB6 passes, expect Texas's economy to crater.
On the other hand, I'm not sure if your exact list of cities is feasible. Amarillo is too small to really become a hub for anything in the near future (it would take a dedicated effort, like how Bugsy Siegel transformed Las Vegas). And Miami is limited in its ability to sprawl because it's on a coast. Des Moines is a distinct possibility, though.
The suburbs have room to sprawl out forever. The city centers can become high-rent places for the rich, and everyone else can live in the suburbs and exurbs. Furthermore, the inner ring suburbs can become "edge cities" where businesses prefer to locate themselves (this is already how Dallas is laid out) so people from both the exurbs and the city center can have short commutes.
I think some part of the network effect of big tech hubs is the option value. If you're in the Bay Area you can have the best of both worlds - stay in one place as long as you want for your personal life/family, and still have the possibility of working at any of thousands of the best companies of all sizes and switching between them if you need to.
Hipsters, microbreweries, and fancy lattes will continue to spread I am sure!
Yes it can, College Tuition is a great example. Instead of finding the cause and treating it, we just increase the amount of aid people have access to.
Ehhh, that isn't the narrative we've been pushing for the last 20+ years.
> whereas living somewhere is
I think the fact that it's a necessity only benefits the idea of providing people aid for housing.
> you can't really get that for your housing.
I mean, you absolutely can depending on your level of income. It won't make up for being poor, but that's what section 8 housing is.
Even on the more middle-class scale, the government provides tax breaks for home owners (and especially for first-time home buyers) which is basically money from the government.
VC capital focused on tech is a tiny sliver of available capital given the sources VCs get their funding from, and an entire order of magnitude of greater flows could come through.
So if you were using that as an excuse not to buy that costly condo on the island or peninsula, its not a great excuse.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgism
Georgism was wildly popular in the United States, but was memory holed after WW2 (along with distributism and Texas-style populist banking).
For instance, Oil and Gas in Houston, Pharma in New Jersey and so on.
I don't think the economic value of clustering will stop anytime soon.
The trend may stop because people find better solutions to housing than simply building more of the same.
(And software should not be thought of as an industry, but a tool that enables other industries, but this is not the place for that.)
The needs of business are independent of people's desire to be with other people.
Virtualization need to improve a lot before the experience of "group" is as good as real life.
This is not true, see e.g. http://observationsandnotes.blogspot.com/2011/07/housing-pri..., http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/02/676..., and http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/08/lai... . The housing sector is excellent at providing housing services but has not over long periods of time and a wide array of places shown supernormal investment returns, adjusting for inflation.
Robert Schiller has written extensively on this. Here is on pop article on his work: http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2014/05/...
Look at the numbers of how many jobs have been created vs housing units created in a place like SF over the past decade. It's not some mystical force driving up rents, if you build enough housing it will become more affordable. There's no evidence that housing operates outside the principles of supply and demand, despite what some Nimby politicians will try to tell you.
Increasing supply. Which in this case is difficult due to the alliance of existing property owners and useful idiot "anti-gentrification" protestors.
We're not running out of land, obviously, but for standards like "land within 3 miles of the city center and -100 to 500 feet of the surface", that's much tougher. Not full, but crowded and with exponentially-rising development costs (since construction gets more difficult and annoys more people).
Of course, that's a problem I associate with NYC, LA, etc. SF (and probably London?) get blocked politically before they ever reach that point.
For example, this doesn't explain Tokyo. Japan's capital of creativity is Osaka; Tokyo doesn't even come close.
There is a second layer where I agree with Cowen more, which is that urban cash flows need some 'engine'. People can only pay based on their salaries, and some fraction of spending in a city flows out (to food, industry, etc). So yeah, having a major economic driver raises your price cap, but it doesn't have to be creative. It just has to be something you can effectively do in a city and get money from elsewhere. I don't know what it would be for Tokyo, but in my home town it was urban-friendly manufacturing not creativity.
It's unbelievable how relatively expensive rent is to income.
I'm beginning to wonder why I'm putting up with Vancouver.
I'm thinking I will take the first train out of here but that doesn't seem to be coming.
