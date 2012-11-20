Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rents in Megacities Can't Go Up Forever (bloomberg.com)
Especially for information technology, I don't understand the rationale why it has to be concentrated at certain places. As long as there is a good net connection, it could be anywhere in the world. Let's concentrate on the US for a moment. Why can't a successful startup not be in Dallas, Amarillo, Miami or Des Moines? Talented people already move from one coast to the other, so they could as well move to any other place. The rest of the country's infrastructure is so good that you could connect venture capitalists, founders and customers in any arbitrary way.

I also say to the main point of the articles: rents have a lot of room to grow under the current logic. City centers simply get voided of average earning people and replaced by high earning ones. As soon as they are the average earners, even more wealthy people move in. Also with the rents, salaries go up, so people have the possibility to pay for their accommodation again. While in Berlin you could easily live with 40.000 Dollar/year, you'll probably have to add another 60.000 so people are at least somehow able to move to work for your new shiny SV company.

>Especially for information technology, I don't understand the rationale why it has to be concentrated at certain places. As long as there is a good net connection, it could be anywhere in the world. Let's concentrate on the US for a moment. Why can't a successful startup not be in Dallas, Amarillo, Miami or Des Moines?

Because the real commodity being sold with the apartments and offices isn't net access or even land. It's proximity to rich people. It's not an open market economy; it's a feudal system in which you need to stick close to your patrons.

That's a very interesting and original way of looking at it.

It would also explain clustering in other areas (finance in NYC, Oil and gas in Houston etc).

Do you have any links or references exploring that idea in greater detail?

I don't mean to have this come across as snarky, at all, but really the reference for this is the whole of human history.

Wealth is basically self-concentrating. Our political systems tend to end up with a few capital cities where the spoils from the plundering, both metaphorical and literal, end up.

The original article does present some interesting and relevant examples of countervailing forces at work as well, and is insightful. But the elephant in the room, as always, is that returns to capital and rent extraction are the primary drivers of wealth, and that the winners tend to keep winning and vice versa.

That's not snarky, and you have a point.

But even if things seem "really obvious" and we can tell "just by looking at the facts", I feel better if someone has looked at the data and shown that to be the case.

We aren't living in the feudal era, and a lot of people like to think that the reason people move to the cities is because of (for instance) bars and restaurants, museums and the opera, high-paying jobs and so on.

This proximity to wealth may be a symptom of some third factor or it may be the driving factor.

That's why I appreciate it when smart, hard-working people take their time to figure it out for me.

It also provides a place with interesting signals. You could tell shale oil was going to take off when Minot ND suddenly had direct, daily flights from Houston.

That's it, although I'd say it's access to capital & advice from wealthy people.

You can code and create a product anywhere; you can meet VCs by flying into SFO (VCs might fly to you if you are extremely successful already).

I'd say that capital flows freely and advice can be given anywhere. What's hard to cultivate and maintain at a distance is friendship.

I live in Chicago. I love it here because of everything else it has to offer. I have everything almost everything I need available to me within walking distance from home. That includes grocery store, dive bars, cheap restaurants, high end restaurants, clubs.

For anything else I may want to do (concerts, sports games, plays, comedy), there are dozens of world class options within a ten minute cab drive / 30 minutes on public transportation.

It's gotten to the point, where if there's a band I want to see, but they're in the suburbs, I'll just wait til they're back in the city.

I grew up and went to college two different small beach towns. There wasn't much of anything to do besides drink. If you wanted culture, you'd have to get in your car and drive at least an hour.

I have no desire to live outside of a big city, unless it is in the middle of nowhere, but in that case, I will still have a home in a city.

My guess is a lot of other people feel the same way.

I've heard this pitch for Chicago many times, and it seems reasonable if you are in the one of the industries, Tyler mentions, that are more diffuse.

The main problem with Chicago is it lacks an anchor industry. Is it the best place to be for finance? No, that's NYC. Is it healthcare? Boston, Baltimore, Cleveland or Rochester. Energy? Houston. Technology? SF. Entertainment? LA or NYC. Politics? DC.

What exactly is Chicago good at? They have Wilco, so that's cool.

I think you're a bit misinformed. Chicago has two large keystone industries that serve the global economy: (1) Industrial large scale manufacturing (Boeing, John Deere, Caterpillar), (2) Insurance (all of them); not to mention a ton of Food and Agriculture HQs are based there as well.

Isn't Boeing in Washington?

Also, not too many people aspire to be in insurance. I don't think you can put it on the same level as finance, arts, software, fashion, film, etc.


There are certainly a lot of factors. People want to live in trendy cities. There's a lot to consider besides rent - culture, nightlife, etc. San Francisco sure does have some of the best food in the country (and with tech consuming most of spare time the way it is, eating out is really a huge part of culture). Rent definitely ends up being the deal breaker for many, but for others isn't.

It's a lot harder for a company to hire top tech talent if they're in Miami / Des Moines, because the Bay Area has a much higher concentration of tech workers. Convincing people to move is hard, especially so for more experienced tech workers who have a life/family somewhere. You need to be getting an insane deal for it to be worth abandoning your friends and family/forcing your partner to find a new job (and I've yet to see tech companies trying to compete on comp vs SF/SV outside of them). Can't run off middle-road new grads alone (Edit: Good point below that top grad talent wants to hit the big cities too).

See, here's the thing about coastal types: they are obsessed with getting the "top" talent, as if every project or startup requires it.

What if most startups only need "good" developers to develop their mostly CRUD apps and don't need "the best" developers?

I mean sure, if you want to build a lifestyle company, and by the way there's no shame in that.

But the dream, and the reason all the coastal co's are in it, is to be the next Google or Facebook, or Twitter or Snapchat.

You could say an app to get people to come over to your house won't change the world, but people think hey maybe it will grow, or we'll just pivot, and wind up with the next Flickr or Slack, and that's certainly good enough.

Why does every company in this industry need to be either a "lifestyle business" or a Google wannabe? What ever happened to growing a business organically over time, or with non-VC investments?

It's true that not everybody needs it, that's a separate argument probably. Companies that feel they don't are often outsourcing though, no? There's definitely the argument of "talent pays for itself (in multiples)" to think about.

What they say they're getting ("the top talent") and what they actually get are two separate things.

Exactly right. Young people today would rather be poor in a "trendy" city, than rich in a not so trendy one. It has almost become a badge of honor of how much you can rough it to stay afloat in X trendy city. I am guessing it was not like this for previous generations, and I think it leads to too much homogeneity of culture. I think we should start to encouraging people to go to a uncool city and help build it up and make it cool.

I was speaking with a friend about this recently. I do think we'll see growth in smaller cities, kind of like how Austin exploded. I think an interesting aspect of this is the job problem. Jobs are getting more scarce outside cities as industries change it seems, and I wonder how that might affect population movement.

You could always do what the founders of TI did: start your own university and grow your own talent.

The University of Texas at Dallas, established explicitly for this reason, is probably the reason why Dallas is a tech hub.

Every large city has some schools.

Why is it that Austin is a tech hub (UT) but Houston is not (U of H, Rice)?

One theory: it is not the school, but the kinds of jobs people get after. Austinites went to work for Dell, and Houstonians went to work for Exxon.

Exactly. As I watch Downtown Brooklyn seemingly magically transform itself overnight from a collection of third-tier forgotten university offerings to a genuine nexus or tech and engineering education[0] I'm reminded that this dynamic does indeed work in both directions.

[0] https://thebridgebk.com/engineering-hub-downtown-brooklyn/

Houston is, for some definition of "tech". It's just more focused on petroleum and ocean engineering, which don't get a lot of play I'm these circles.

reply


> Especially for information technology, I don't understand the rationale why it has to be concentrated at certain places.

Startups are built on young talent. Young people are obsessed with living in "the big city" and to hear them tell it, living in a suburb and driving a car is about the worst thing imaginable.

So if you want young talent, you better set up shop in SF.

> and to hear them tell it, living in a suburb and driving a car is about the worst thing imaginable

Motor vehicle accidents are the largest cause of death for people in the US under the age of 24 so it is, arguably, the worst thing imaginable ;)

https://www.cdc.gov/injury/wisqars/leadingcauses.html

That's a bit silly to say, considering SF and SV are about as suburbanized as can be. If you wanted "the big city", you'd go to New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, or some other place with actual urban density.

SV is very suburban, yes, but SF is densely-populated. "Big city" in this case doesn't necessarily imply that the city proper is 10M+ in population.

And the lengths to which this insanity will go is that (e.g.) Google workers will live in SF and commute into SV. Talk about turning the "live in the suburbs, work in the city" paradigm on its head!

Software Companies only have two real requirements on their location... skilled programmers, and money. Both are easier to come by in megacities, so that's how it ends up working most of the time.

I think more than anything else, this problem is caused by a old mindset. Some managers really believe that "if he ain't in the office, he ain't working". Especially when working with external consultants, even if that means paying them to commute a total of 5+ hours daily.

I wouldn't have any interest in living in many of those cities you listed, and as a result wouldn't be willing to move and work there. I'm sure there are many out there who feel the same.

But most people would be willing to work remotely regardless of where the company headquarters is.

A lot of people don't want to live in boring, conservative places like Amarillo and Des Moines. More importantly, tech company executives and managers really don't want to live there. The workers have to work on-site with managers, so the workers obviously can't live there either. Everyone has to be co-located in the same place.

This book does a good job of explaining why: https://www.amazon.com/New-Geography-Jobs-Enrico-Moretti/dp/...

Pretty much it is a networking effect issue. The same reason why you are posting this on hackernews instead of reddit. Physical proximity matters a lot, even when work is digital.

My understanding is it's largely demands of VC. They want to be able to check in on their investments, and having to hop on a plane to do that isn't convenient. That has always struck me as odd, since the invested money would go further in a cheaper market, but that's the explanation I've heard many times.

I work in the world of enterprise consulting where offshoring and remote work are a daily part of the job.

Yet many companies don't allow remote working to their own employees, even though all contractors (including freelancers) are doing it mostly remotely.

You might have to think twice about Berlin:

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/18/world/europe/berlin-rent-...

> Why can't a successful startup not be in Dallas, Amarillo, Miami or Des Moines?

Some of the burden is on you to prove what has failed so far. If it is possible to build a successful large scale startup in Amarillo, why hasn't it happened?

I'll point out the theory of agglomerative clustering also includes the contrary point: a city that is great at something tends to exclude other activities, for any given amount of population. A city like Amarillo, which plays a role in the oil industry, is less likely to be great at software, because it plays a role in the oil industry. It's population would have to grow before it could be good at both.

Also, if two 20-somethings build a successful startup in Amarillo, they may want to move to San Francisco as soon as they have money. The "this startup can be anywhere" argument works both ways: yes it could be Amarillo, but if it can be anywhere then it doesn't need to stay in Amarillo.

And the startup can also move to Poland, or Romania, or India. If you believe the startup can be anywhere, then you basically believe that a startup would only be in Amarillo by random chance. If there are 100,000 great cities in the world, and all of them equally good for a software startup, then the chance of a startup being in Amarillo is 1 in 100,000.

But in fact, there are good reasons why startups tend to cluster into certain cities. You should read "Why tiny Stockholm has the most stunning startup ecosystem since Tel Aviv" :

https://pando.com/2012/11/20/why-tiny-stockholm-has-the-most...

> Why can't a successful startup not be in Dallas, Amarillo, Miami or Des Moines?

I agree in general, and I think it's likely that the future of growth is in sprawling inland metro areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas City-Overland Park, and and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Well, in the case of Dallas, this is largely going to depend on whether or not the Texas state legislature can ever get their heads out of their asses. If SB6 passes, expect Texas's economy to crater.

On the other hand, I'm not sure if your exact list of cities is feasible. Amarillo is too small to really become a hub for anything in the near future (it would take a dedicated effort, like how Bugsy Siegel transformed Las Vegas). And Miami is limited in its ability to sprawl because it's on a coast. Des Moines is a distinct possibility, though.

The suburbs have room to sprawl out forever. The city centers can become high-rent places for the rich, and everyone else can live in the suburbs and exurbs. Furthermore, the inner ring suburbs can become "edge cities" where businesses prefer to locate themselves (this is already how Dallas is laid out) so people from both the exurbs and the city center can have short commutes.

Technology has a long way to go before it completely disrupts human evolution and the desire to be close to people with similar values.

Technology has been disrupting human evolution since we learned to bang the rocks together.

You are right. But still I don't quite understand why there are not more smaller dynamic centers popping up. Of course it is NOT only SV and NYC any more. But there would be many other places that are nice enough to attract IT in a substantial way.

It seems riskier to employees if that were the case - if you get laid off or tired of one company in one of these small regional centers and there's only say 5 companies total to choose from, chances are you'll have to uproot your life and move to a new city for your next job which is a big inconvenience.

I think some part of the network effect of big tech hubs is the option value. If you're in the Bay Area you can have the best of both worlds - stay in one place as long as you want for your personal life/family, and still have the possibility of working at any of thousands of the best companies of all sizes and switching between them if you need to.

I think there are some popping up. Austin comes to mind. Takes time for cities to grow, though.

Hipsters, microbreweries, and fancy lattes will continue to spread I am sure!

It has to at least track inflation, which varies between 2-4% a year, so yes they can go up 'forever'

> Rents in Megacities Can't Go Up Forever

Yes it can, College Tuition is a great example. Instead of finding the cause and treating it, we just increase the amount of aid people have access to.

Thank goodness we are too smart to try that with Healthcare.

But college is not a necessity, whereas living somewhere is, and you can somewhat easily get money from the government (at least in the US) to support your degree, whereas you can't really get that for your housing.

> But college is not a necessity

Ehhh, that isn't the narrative we've been pushing for the last 20+ years.

> whereas living somewhere is

I think the fact that it's a necessity only benefits the idea of providing people aid for housing.

> you can't really get that for your housing.

I mean, you absolutely can depending on your level of income. It won't make up for being poor, but that's what section 8 housing is.

Even on the more middle-class scale, the government provides tax breaks for home owners (and especially for first-time home buyers) which is basically money from the government.

...and then pass bills and laws to strip them of that aid.

The rise in college tuition likely can't continue forever, either.

To put it another way, the cost of real estate in a given area is proportional to the rate of money flowing through that area. Will ever larger flows go through New York and San Francisco, increasing without end? History suggests that is unlikely.

Well the frothiness of the tech bubbles are purely a factor of a lack of liquidity of meaningful services to create.

VC capital focused on tech is a tiny sliver of available capital given the sources VCs get their funding from, and an entire order of magnitude of greater flows could come through.

So if you were using that as an excuse not to buy that costly condo on the island or peninsula, its not a great excuse.

For those interested, rentier classes appropriating all surplus value in an economy has been dealt with outside the typical marxist context:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgism

Georgism was wildly popular in the United States, but was memory holed after WW2 (along with distributism and Texas-style populist banking).

I think all almost industries cluster in the sense they are talking about in the article. The corporations responsible for creating and distributing are clustered.

For instance, Oil and Gas in Houston, Pharma in New Jersey and so on.

I don't think the economic value of clustering will stop anytime soon.

The trend may stop because people find better solutions to housing than simply building more of the same.

(And software should not be thought of as an industry, but a tool that enables other industries, but this is not the place for that.)

Forever is a long time. As a famous economist once noted, in the long run we're all dead.

But why not? There is no precedent to the contrary. Rent has always gone up, people are social animals.

The needs of business are independent of people's desire to be with other people.

Virtualization need to improve a lot before the experience of "group" is as good as real life.

Rent has always gone up

This is not true, see e.g. http://observationsandnotes.blogspot.com/2011/07/housing-pri..., http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/02/676..., and http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/08/lai... . The housing sector is excellent at providing housing services but has not over long periods of time and a wide array of places shown supernormal investment returns, adjusting for inflation.

Robert Schiller has written extensively on this. Here is on pop article on his work: http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2014/05/...

What does it look like if a rent bubble pops? Can such a thing even happen? Rents tend to be difficult to change without moving. I guess rents can fall if demand considerably outstrips supply and the landlords get desperate, but most landlords I've seen are pretty stubborn and will hold out until the last second before they lower the rent a single penny.

reply


Look at the numbers of how many jobs have been created vs housing units created in a place like SF over the past decade. It's not some mystical force driving up rents, if you build enough housing it will become more affordable. There's no evidence that housing operates outside the principles of supply and demand, despite what some Nimby politicians will try to tell you.

reply


reply


reply


I wouldn't expect rent to have fallen in 2008. Thousands of people were losing the homes they owned and becoming renters, sky-rocketing the demand for rental property.

Not literally forever, of course, but I think it's naive to say people's inability to have the lifestyle they want will deter increasing rents. Empirically, society on balance doesn't care one tiny bit how much hardship people endure, and people will endure the hardship. I'm not seeing what mechanism is assumed to counter that.

I'm not seeing what mechanism is assumed to counter that.

Increasing supply. Which in this case is difficult due to the alliance of existing property owners and useful idiot "anti-gentrification" protestors.

It's also difficult for the more fundamental reason that space is one of the harder goods to 'manufacture'.

We're not running out of land, obviously, but for standards like "land within 3 miles of the city center and -100 to 500 feet of the surface", that's much tougher. Not full, but crowded and with exponentially-rising development costs (since construction gets more difficult and annoys more people).

Of course, that's a problem I associate with NYC, LA, etc. SF (and probably London?) get blocked politically before they ever reach that point.

I disagree with the article's premise that urban growth is driven by creativity.

For example, this doesn't explain Tokyo. Japan's capital of creativity is Osaka; Tokyo doesn't even come close.

reply


There is a second layer where I agree with Cowen more, which is that urban cash flows need some 'engine'. People can only pay based on their salaries, and some fraction of spending in a city flows out (to food, industry, etc). So yeah, having a major economic driver raises your price cap, but it doesn't have to be creative. It just has to be something you can effectively do in a city and get money from elsewhere. I don't know what it would be for Tokyo, but in my home town it was urban-friendly manufacturing not creativity.

The article title is spot on. Vancouver is not a megacity, therefore our rent will go up forever.

It's unbelievable how relatively expensive rent is to income.

I'm beginning to wonder why I'm putting up with Vancouver.

I'm thinking I will take the first train out of here but that doesn't seem to be coming.

<Megacities> Hold my beer.

