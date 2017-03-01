Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What It’s Like to Watch Your Life’s Work Blow Up on a Rocket (theatlantic.com)
19 points by yarapavan 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Interesting article - I was always curious about how those people feel. Though sadly, "life's work" in the headline is pure clickbait - two years of preparations is not life, and the explosion left enough of that "work" on the ground that they could reconstruct the experiment in two weeks.

reply


At first I thought this might have been about the poor North Koreans forced to work on their rockets.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: