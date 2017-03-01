Hacker News
What It’s Like to Watch Your Life’s Work Blow Up on a Rocket
(
theatlantic.com
)
19 points
by
yarapavan
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
TeMPOraL
37 minutes ago
Interesting article - I was always curious about how those people feel. Though sadly, "life's work" in the headline is pure clickbait - two years of preparations is not life, and the explosion left enough of that "work" on the ground that they could reconstruct the experiment in two
weeks
.
reply
Overtonwindow
15 minutes ago
At first I thought this might have been about the poor North Koreans forced to work on their rockets.
reply
