This is a great article but this point kind of made me chuckle. "Has become?" It's always been that.
For one thing, it made sense financially because the gov't stopped counting my parent's money (that I couldn't touch) when determining how much aid I received.
It was also nice just to have someone to help me out with things (eating decently, remembering to print homework, etc.)
And, of course, the usual benefits of being married...
Can confirm. If my (now) wife and I'd gotten married freshman year instead of waiting until junior year we'd have saved a hell of a lot of money.
> It was also nice just to have someone to help me out with things (eating decently, remembering to print homework, etc.)
Works both ways. One person's ice-cream craving easily becomes both people eating ice cream, to pick an example. Or "I'm in a hurry and hitting Arby's, do you want me to bring you something?". Well, I didn't, but now I guess I do.
Much easier to eat healthy solo unless you marry someone with significantly healthier eating habits than yours, IMO. Even if they're just similar to yours there's a good chance you'll end up eating more junk for the above reason. And such habits can drift over the years.
Marriage could be considered a serious life hack.
Marriage has been and is many other things, too. It's has been a tool women have used to escape their parent's house. It's been used to build social ties among disparate groups, as well as maintain social ties within tight knit communities. It's been a union of two humans in the eyes of God. It's been a tool for subjugating women, and social control.
College graduates are getting married less, and later. The point of that sentence, I think, is that the values driving the decision to get married have shifted, and are somewhat stratified by socioeconomic status.
In the past, you would marry for many different reasons that had nothing to do with children - including simply social pressure or wish to be more independent from parents.
Neither my wife or I did any enriching activities as kids. We ran around outside and played with sticks, or sat around and read. Teach your kids to read as quickly as you can, because then they can entertain themselves and leave you alone.
I love the NYT. Years ago, when I got into it, I was blown away by Krugman, Kristof, Friedman (yes), and even David Brooks. They sounded sensible, nuanced, and intelligent.
A lof of that hasn't changed (except perhaps my opinion of Friedman!), but NYT's comment section is a cesspool. I'm as liberal as they come, but every NYT comment section is effectively blaming the right-wing regardless of the context of the article. When Brooks talks about values for example, or "social fabric", I think he does a good job of being reasonable, and if the article were from "anon" vs. Brooks, people would say "Yeah, sounds about right." Instead, all we get are "David, your party caused this, blah blah blah".
Even in this article, there is a lot of data and lots of food for thought. And yet, the top comment starts out: "Is the problem "single mothers" or is it the right-wingers who conspire to create, perpetuate, and steadily increase economic inequality?"
It's as if you only care about establishing what side the author belongs too, argument be damned.
Since the author seems to be advocating efforts to change personal traits (rather than societal systems) as the main focus of combating inequality, I think the types of question the questioner is asking are extremely important (even if the question itself is rather blunt).
In a sense the net, first seen as flattening the classes, have instead empowered the elite to make both Stasi and Bernays look like bungling idiots.
Rather than crude manual policing etc, computers can both monitor all activity online (and offline, thanks to the likes of smartphones) and insert data to affect opinions and future activity.
They've advocated for war and economic oppression, for a living, for decades.
To answer your question, yes, the the problem is, in fact, people (right wingers and otherwise) who conspire to create, perpetuate, and steadily increase economic inequality.
