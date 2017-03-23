Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What Does It Take to Climb Up the Ladder?
42 points by dpflan 1 hour ago | 26 comments





> For college graduates, they argue, “marriage has become the commitment device that supports intensive joint investments in children,” a cooperative “joint project of raising economically successful children.”

This is a great article but this point kind of made me chuckle. "Has become?" It's always been that.

I got married while in college, and generally recommend it.

For one thing, it made sense financially because the gov't stopped counting my parent's money (that I couldn't touch) when determining how much aid I received.

It was also nice just to have someone to help me out with things (eating decently, remembering to print homework, etc.)

And, of course, the usual benefits of being married...

> For one thing, it made sense financially because the gov't stopped counting my parent's money (that I couldn't touch) when determining how much aid I received.

Can confirm. If my (now) wife and I'd gotten married freshman year instead of waiting until junior year we'd have saved a hell of a lot of money.

> It was also nice just to have someone to help me out with things (eating decently, remembering to print homework, etc.)

Works both ways. One person's ice-cream craving easily becomes both people eating ice cream, to pick an example. Or "I'm in a hurry and hitting Arby's, do you want me to bring you something?". Well, I didn't, but now I guess I do.

Much easier to eat healthy solo unless you marry someone with significantly healthier eating habits than yours, IMO. Even if they're just similar to yours there's a good chance you'll end up eating more junk for the above reason. And such habits can drift over the years.

Maybe HN readers are preternaturally mature for their ages, but marrying young for material benefits has a pretty bad track record in the military, where young soldiers do it in order to live off post.

Well, marrying young for material benefits and being in love. I have no problem with gaming the system for benefits, because marriage is unfortunately tied to so many benefits.

Was engaged during college, didn't realize what a difference it would've made, had I did I would've pushed harder to go through the actual ceremony.

Marriage could be considered a serious life hack.

It's really not a bad point. As one of those college graduates, having children is probably the only reason I'd get married.

Marriage has been and is many other things, too. It's has been a tool women have used to escape their parent's house. It's been used to build social ties among disparate groups, as well as maintain social ties within tight knit communities. It's been a union of two humans in the eyes of God. It's been a tool for subjugating women, and social control.

College graduates are getting married less, and later. The point of that sentence, I think, is that the values driving the decision to get married have shifted, and are somewhat stratified by socioeconomic status.

Parenting is now much more involved then it used to be. You can not tell your seven years old to go play alone outside. You don't just have four-five years old playing whole day, they have to have enriching activities up to teaching them letters etc.

In the past, you would marry for many different reasons that had nothing to do with children - including simply social pressure or wish to be more independent from parents.

Parenting is no more involved than it used to be. Social expectations surrounding parenting are more involved than they used to be. But those are optional.

Neither my wife or I did any enriching activities as kids. We ran around outside and played with sticks, or sat around and read. Teach your kids to read as quickly as you can, because then they can entertain themselves and leave you alone.

Also, I know in a lot of rural communities to this day, children are part of the family labor force at a young age. They're not idle input experiments, if it can be helped. They're out in the field or in the barn too.

Having sex was also a major reason. Socially acceptable pre and extra marital sex is still a newish thing in our societies.

Maybe 60 years ago. It was pretty common starting in the 1960s in the US.

Not too long ago people had children because they needed people to help work the farm.

I too found these statements entertaining - it makes the process of raising a child seem utilitarian for the family and society (which is a valid / interesting perspective).

Taking one's hands out of one's pockets.

Two feet and the desire to climb it.

I didn't see error bars or distribution within each category on those graphs. Are these results significant enough to indicate these traits have more then a few % points impact on upward mobility chance?

I'm going to go off on a tangent here, and will happily accept downvotes, but I feel like venting for a bit.

I love the NYT. Years ago, when I got into it, I was blown away by Krugman, Kristof, Friedman (yes), and even David Brooks. They sounded sensible, nuanced, and intelligent.

A lof of that hasn't changed (except perhaps my opinion of Friedman!), but NYT's comment section is a cesspool. I'm as liberal as they come, but every NYT comment section is effectively blaming the right-wing regardless of the context of the article. When Brooks talks about values for example, or "social fabric", I think he does a good job of being reasonable, and if the article were from "anon" vs. Brooks, people would say "Yeah, sounds about right." Instead, all we get are "David, your party caused this, blah blah blah".

Even in this article, there is a lot of data and lots of food for thought. And yet, the top comment starts out: "Is the problem "single mothers" or is it the right-wingers who conspire to create, perpetuate, and steadily increase economic inequality?"

It's as if you only care about establishing what side the author belongs too, argument be damned.

That comment seems to be aimed at the argument, not where the author stands (from this piece, it seems like the author stands on the Left). I don't think it's an unfair question to ask - how much of what we're seeing is the result of personal traits, and how much of it is the result of choices that a society makes?

Since the author seems to be advocating efforts to change personal traits (rather than societal systems) as the main focus of combating inequality, I think the types of question the questioner is asking are extremely important (even if the question itself is rather blunt).

This is the web today. I stopped reading comments on most articles long ago because it's always like you described. This does nobody any good. Actually, it does politicians good to keep us separated down the middle. We are at our weakest in this position.

I don't think though that othering policitians as "them" and identifying "the people" as an "us" helps us handle the complexity of social and political discourse either...

Not helping that modern marketing has taken to game such comment sections (never mind the wider social media field) on behalf of their paymasters.

In a sense the net, first seen as flattening the classes, have instead empowered the elite to make both Stasi and Bernays look like bungling idiots.

Rather than crude manual policing etc, computers can both monitor all activity online (and offline, thanks to the likes of smartphones) and insert data to affect opinions and future activity.

Thomas Friedman and David Brooks have been dangerous idiots and tools of the most regressive forces in society since they started writing. They have none of the attributes you've ascribed to them and never have.

They've advocated for war and economic oppression, for a living, for decades.

To answer your question, yes, the the problem is, in fact, people (right wingers and otherwise) who conspire to create, perpetuate, and steadily increase economic inequality.

If its any consolation I'm conservative for the most part and feel the same way. Why does it seem that nobody ever considers that it is unlikely complex problems have a singular specific root cause? Its never a little out of column A and a little out of column B in their minds. Corruption absolutely exists and children from two parent households do better statistically speaking. Why does one preclude the other?

Much easier to just vent "virtue signals". Especially after having spent 12h+ on multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet.

That makes sense when I was working 60 hour weeks it was pretty much impossible to be informed about much of anything.

