- It's reading from (mostly) the surface, not the bulk mass. Not great for heterogeneous things like pills
- It uses machine learning models on 10-datapoint IR reflectance spectra, meaning it's only useful in a trained regime. It doesn't give information about composition, but instead classifies a sample as a member of a pretty constrained population. So a mystery substance that can't be roughly identified ('vegetable', 'pill' etc) can't be scanned, etc. If nobody's built a model for the thing you're scanning and for the property you want to evaluate, then you're out of luck
- So, evaluating drugs ("we can distinguish fake from real viagra") is done by looking at the surface coating which typically has no active ingredients (and even if there were, the signal would be washed out by inactive ingredients). The model is basically trained on 10-100 scans of a presumed good viagra pill, or maybe 10-100 different good viagra pills if they felt like it
- Building models requires purchase of a $250 license in addition to the $250 hardware, which is just ridiculous. Of course they're doing the calculations on their servers, but it still seems really scammy, hostile to developers, and counterproductive to launching an ecosystem of scanning models. The useless 10-point IR "spectra" notwithstanding, I would totally buy one of these if you could use open data and open models supported by a public community.
Now that's interesting. I wonder if they've considered marketing it as a way of testing the purity of illegal drugs?
I don't doubt it's possible there could be some correlation, but it seems like a big leap from estimating carbohydrate content to detecting food-borne illness or contamination. A quick google turns up this comment[1] (of uncertain reliability!) saying most food safety issues are caused by toxic animals or plants, pathogenic microorganisms, or chemical contamination.
Everything about this campaign has been dubious. One of the first videos of an "unboxing" was a close friend of the creator who, after deleting his video, went around posting comments about how it was just "good fun" and "innovation takes years", etc. Every demo of the product is a staged example of very low hanging fruit, pardon the pun. The actual utility of this device seems deeply suspect.
I disagree here - as someone on a ketogenic diet, the sugar content of food is extremely important to me. Labelling standards are abysmal, too; it's legal to market something as "0g carbohydrates" if there is less than a 0.5g carbs per serving. Considering that serving sizes can be very small, that can be extremely misleading.
For instance - a bag of pork rinds may be listed as 0g carbs, even going so far as marketing that fact on the front of the bag, while the third ingredient by weight is sugar. If the bag claims that there are 20 servings, then the only real information you have is that there are less than 10g of carbs in the bag. When you're on a diet that limits you to 20g per day, that's a huge problem.
