What Happened When We Took the SCiO Food Analyzer Grocery Shopping (ieee.org)
A few problems with scio:

- It's reading from (mostly) the surface, not the bulk mass. Not great for heterogeneous things like pills

- It uses machine learning models on 10-datapoint IR reflectance spectra, meaning it's only useful in a trained regime. It doesn't give information about composition, but instead classifies a sample as a member of a pretty constrained population. So a mystery substance that can't be roughly identified ('vegetable', 'pill' etc) can't be scanned, etc. If nobody's built a model for the thing you're scanning and for the property you want to evaluate, then you're out of luck

- So, evaluating drugs ("we can distinguish fake from real viagra") is done by looking at the surface coating which typically has no active ingredients (and even if there were, the signal would be washed out by inactive ingredients). The model is basically trained on 10-100 scans of a presumed good viagra pill, or maybe 10-100 different good viagra pills if they felt like it

- Building models requires purchase of a $250 license in addition to the $250 hardware, which is just ridiculous. Of course they're doing the calculations on their servers, but it still seems really scammy, hostile to developers, and counterproductive to launching an ecosystem of scanning models. The useless 10-point IR "spectra" notwithstanding, I would totally buy one of these if you could use open data and open models supported by a public community.

> While the initial applications surround food, Sharon says that the technology is not just for checking out food freshness and nutritional information; it’s good at analyzing body fat, and distinguishing real pharmaceuticals from their fake counterparts. “We’ve done a demo that distinguishes real Viagra from fake Viagra,” says Sharon. “That’s the most commonly counterfeited drug.”

Now that's interesting. I wonder if they've considered marketing it as a way of testing the purity of illegal drugs?

It could also be good for cosmetics, as they're heterogeneous and probably pretty consistent. Although it would be limited to checking brand authenticity rather than interrogating composition

Mentioning illegal drugs sounds always like a shady money grab is coming up. However, that's where this could truly safe lives.

Interesting, though I fear if this becomes mainstream, the producers will just optimize food for good readings. Does that mean good food? I would bet not. It's the same as with roses which nowadays look beautiful, but smell like - nothing. Unless they put a drop of perfume on it (which they sometimes do).

The article says "Consumers in China, Sharon points out, are particularly interested in checking food safety, given the history of problems with the food supply." Is there any reason to think that the most common problems with food safety would be detectable with this sensor?

I don't doubt it's possible there could be some correlation, but it seems like a big leap from estimating carbohydrate content to detecting food-borne illness or contamination. A quick google turns up this comment[1] (of uncertain reliability!) saying most food safety issues are caused by toxic animals or plants, pathogenic microorganisms, or chemical contamination.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4500434/

While initially skeptical myself, I found a bit of information on Consumer Physics' site stating that they use near-infrared spectroscopy. Doing a little initial research, it seems plausible that they could glean a number of useful traits from agricultural products, including soluble solids (i.e. sugar content in fruits), acidity, moisture content and more.

https://www.consumerphysics.com/myscio/technology/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Near-infrared_spectroscopy#Agr...

http://www.intechopen.com/books/developments-in-near-infrare...

NIR could give information about the scanned surface, though in this case it's apparently a low quality/low signal NIR sensor. For this app it was originally pitched as a magic device that could identify anything, but in the shipped product you not only have to tell it the category of item you're scanning, in many cases it gives very little information (e.g. doesn't identify an orange as an orange), and that information seems highly suspect and of questionable accuracy regardless.

Everything about this campaign has been dubious. One of the first videos of an "unboxing" was a close friend of the creator who, after deleting his video, went around posting comments about how it was just "good fun" and "innovation takes years", etc. Every demo of the product is a staged example of very low hanging fruit, pardon the pun. The actual utility of this device seems deeply suspect.

This article is damning the product with faint praise. It's basically worthless for the purpose they use it.

I am deeply skeptical of this product and find it bizarre that the IEEE would have an article with so little regiment -- basically a hyped up PR piece. Why wouldn't the author use the device themselves, without someone with a profound bias controlling the show?

The only solid info I seemed to get out of this article, is that it's a sugar-content analyzer paired with a food database.

It's not a sugar-content analyzer -- though it can do that. It is a consumer grade NIR spectroscope that pairs with a smart phone. Whether that will prove to be useful or not is up for debate but the capability for consumers seems truly novel to me.

I think most vegetables covered in some protective layer, they don't even smell. You have to cut them open to properly use spectrometer in that case you can just taste them.

Awesome! I can see hobbyists buying some of these then setting up online review hubs for each city, labelling the quality of produce in each store / farmer's market produce section when they go out on their 'measurement' excursions.

except the values will change from day to day as providers change their source mixes. nobody really cares what the exact sugar or protein content of their fruits is. It doesn't correlate with "quality".

> nobody really cares what the exact sugar or protein content of their fruits is

I disagree here - as someone on a ketogenic diet, the sugar content of food is extremely important to me. Labelling standards are abysmal, too; it's legal to market something as "0g carbohydrates" if there is less than a 0.5g carbs per serving. Considering that serving sizes can be very small, that can be extremely misleading.

For instance - a bag of pork rinds may be listed as 0g carbs, even going so far as marketing that fact on the front of the bag, while the third ingredient by weight is sugar. If the bag claims that there are 20 servings, then the only real information you have is that there are less than 10g of carbs in the bag. When you're on a diet that limits you to 20g per day, that's a huge problem.

This device does not have the accuracy to provide you with the information you need.

haha, funny layout on big screens: 3/4 of page filled with other articles.

Yep, perfect use case for 'Click to Remove Element' extension.

