Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The New ‘Absent Operator’ in Ruby’s Regular Expressions (medium.com)
36 points by petercooper 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





I'm pretty sure you can emulate the absent operator with look-ahead expressions. Untested: (?=((?!exp).)*$)

That is: a zero-width assertion where at every character until the end exp doesn't match.

It's a nice idea to include this in the standard, and also illustrates how convoluted regular expression syntax has become over the years, mostly because it wasn't designed to be extensible.

reply


I haven't completely ingested this post yet, but this seems to be incorrect:

> I'm pretty sure you can emulate the absent operator with look-ahead expressions. Untested: (?=((?!exp).)*$)

From TFA: "Note that this is not the same as a negative look-behind or look-ahead — we’ll see how shortly."

reply


The article explains that (?~foo) is not the same as (?!foo), since the latter fails the match if it matches, but the former succeeds if it can match anything that's not 'foo' (including 'oo'). The first examples anchor the patterns, so that this behaviour:

  "foo" ~= /(?~foo)/ # => 1
isn't revealed.

reply


Well, it's not the same as a simple positive or negative look-ahead, but that's not what I proposed either.

reply


It seems this has a high potential for bugs though if people aren't aware of that detail with the `coffee and tv` example. Depending on how well versed you are with regexes it isn't immediately obvious.

reply


Yes, when I was initially investigating it, it tripped me up which is why I wanted to make a point of it.

I know a lot of people on HN have far more experience with regexes at a theoretical level than me, so I'm also hoping any errors are quickly highlighted in comments here for me to correct :-D

reply


My initial impression is that this seems similar to the negation operator in parsing expression grammars. PEGs are "greedy", so the semantics of "non-consuming" matches/negations are a bit more straightforward than this feature appears.

reply


Fascinating. As I recall, things like negative look-ahead (or look-behind) aren't formally regular expressions (i.e. the languages they recognize aren't generally regular languages). Is this "absent" operator like that too?

reply


Yes. The negation (complement) of a regular language is regular. However, while regular languages correspond to finite automata, the transformation which negates a NFA is not very easy to describe, which is one reason regular expression matching libraries have rarely included negation as an operation. Implementing negation using backtracking is somewhat easier, but quite expensive if done naively.

reply


A look-ahead isn't part of regular expression (in the CS sense) syntax, but since regular expressions are closed under AND, OR and NOT, you can emulate it with AND.

For example (?=a)b is the same as (a.*)&b if we take & to mean AND.

(But note that look-aheads don't influence the scope of captures in modern regex implementations, and regular expressions don't even have the notion of captures; this makes the emulation not practical).

Since I believe you can emulate the absence operator using look-aheads (see https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13939764), it should be expressible by regular language too.

reply


It isn't quite that easy to emulate lookahead using intersection (AND). For (?=a)b you're right, but that's because `a` and `b` both only ever match strings of length one. `(?=foo)f`, for example, will match the first character of the string "foobar". But `foo&f` is the empty language: no string is both "foo" and "f"; they have different lengths!

reply


Negative lookahead/behind is regular in the mathematical sense. Anything that can be achieved by a finite combination of FSMs is, including OR, AND and NOT on their accepting states.

What isn't regular is stipulation that a group matches the same string as another group. E.g. "Same word twice" is not expressible by formal regular languages.

reply


This initial paper on the concept seems to dig into that: https://staff.aist.go.jp/tanaka-akira/pub/prosym49-akr-paper... .. but it's in Japanese and a bit above my pay grade.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: