That is: a zero-width assertion where at every character until the end exp doesn't match.
It's a nice idea to include this in the standard, and also illustrates how convoluted regular expression syntax has become over the years, mostly because it wasn't designed to be extensible.
> I'm pretty sure you can emulate the absent operator with look-ahead expressions. Untested: (?=((?!exp).)*$)
From TFA: "Note that this is not the same as a negative look-behind or look-ahead — we’ll see how shortly."
"foo" ~= /(?~foo)/ # => 1
I know a lot of people on HN have far more experience with regexes at a theoretical level than me, so I'm also hoping any errors are quickly highlighted in comments here for me to correct :-D
For example (?=a)b is the same as (a.*)&b if we take & to mean AND.
(But note that look-aheads don't influence the scope of captures in modern regex implementations, and regular expressions don't even have the notion of captures; this makes the emulation not practical).
Since I believe you can emulate the absence operator using look-aheads (see https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13939764), it should be expressible by regular language too.
What isn't regular is stipulation that a group matches the same string as another group. E.g. "Same word twice" is not expressible by formal regular languages.
