Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Using Pseudo-URIs with Microservices (philcalcado.com)
5 points by pcalcado 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





> As we iterated on our approach, we have decided to follow more recent recommendations and not limit our identifiers to the deprecated concept of URN.

I was not aware URN was deprecated... Is there a reference somewhere to these recommendations?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: