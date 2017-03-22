Hacker News
Using Pseudo-URIs with Microservices
(
philcalcado.com
)
5 points
by
pcalcado
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
DorothySim
20 minutes ago
> As we iterated on our approach, we have decided to follow more recent recommendations and not limit our identifiers to the deprecated concept of URN.
I was not aware URN was deprecated... Is there a reference somewhere to these recommendations?
