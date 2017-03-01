reply
I've even seen people use pretrained ImageNet classifiers, chop off the last layer and use an SVM as the actual classifier, and it works very well for some problems.
[1] http://scikit-learn.org/stable/modules/svm.html#complexity
Paper (open acccess): http://dx.doi.org/10.1186/s13321-016-0151-5
As can be seen in fig 5 [2] in the paper, a dataset size that took ~1 week with libSVM (actually, the parallel piSVM implementation) on 64 cores, took less than a minute with LIBLINEAR, which runs on just one core.
[1] https://www.csie.ntu.edu.tw/~cjlin/liblinear
[2] http://jcheminf.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s13321-016...
reply