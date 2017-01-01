Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Adventures in JIT compilation: Part 1 – an interpreter (thegreenplace.net)
17 points by fnord123 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This seems like it could be a great series. I would be more likely to read it if the code the JIT is built for wasn't BF. It's just too tedious to follow along by copying everything into another interpreter to make it readable.

Part 2 is here: http://eli.thegreenplace.net/2017/adventures-in-jit-compilat...

