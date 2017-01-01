Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Adventures in JIT compilation: Part 1 – an interpreter
(
thegreenplace.net
)
17 points
by
fnord123
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
sverige
27 minutes ago
This seems like it could be a great series. I would be more likely to read it if the code the JIT is built for wasn't BF. It's just too tedious to follow along by copying everything into another interpreter to make it readable.
reply
fnord123
1 hour ago
Part 2 is here:
http://eli.thegreenplace.net/2017/adventures-in-jit-compilat...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply