Scents in brands of body wash, chicken stock and canned drink come from Givaudan (mashable.com)
That's a name I hadn't heard in a long while.

Almost a decade ago, I worked on a project with them, where we added tracking for Halal/Kosher status of their additives — As many of their products end up in food, ingredients coming into the factories were marked as Halal and/or Kosher, and those properties had to be correctly bubbled up the intermediates all the way to final products.

There's also Symrise, Firmenich and IFF. Fun fact: Symrise used to be two companies, Dragoco and Haarmann & Reimer, noth based in Holzminden, Germany, and separated by a two-lane road.

Does anyone know a good website were you can buy small amounts of different "engineered food flavorings? I would like to experiment with them in my cooking.

