The Mathematics Autodidact’s Aid (2005) [pdf] (ams.org)
I've also found these to be helpful:

The Language and Grammar of Mathematics, from The Princeton Companion to Mathematics, by James Gowers: http://press.princeton.edu/chapters/gowers/gowers_I_2.pdf

Reading Mathematics, by John Hamal Hubbard: http://www.math.cornell.edu/~hubbard/readingmath.pdf

